The man accused of killing a couple in Paonia will remain jailed without bail for now.
Mark B. Burns, 65, made his first court appearance Friday in the slayings of Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Gallegos, 65, who were discovered deceased at their Black Bridge Road home on Feb. 4. They each had sustained gunshots.
Burns was arrested in Salmon, Idaho, Wednesday on a Delta County warrant alleging first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and felony menacing. Although prosecutors on Friday asked for extra time in which to file formal charges, they were ordered to file them by Feb. 28.
Burns reportedly rented from Arnold and once lived on the Black Bridge Road property.
“They were super sweet, loving people, the last you’d expect this to happen to,” friend Lorinda Lehman said. “ … It’s such a horrible thing. Why?”
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office has not specified why Burns is suspected in the deaths or what was taken during the alleged robbery. Sheriff Mark Taylor said previously that investigators believe they have identified a motive; however, because the case remains under investigation, the comments he can make at this time are limited.
Burns’ arrest affidavit was sealed. “There’s an ongoing investigation at this point,” Assistant District Attorney Rob Zentner said Friday.
Little information about case specifics surfaced in Friday’s Delta District Court hearing.
Bond arguments are typically made during first appearances, however, because Burns is suspected of a capital crime, a formal motion must be filed.
For now, the murder allegations warrant a no-bond hold, Judge Steven Schultz said.
Patrick Crane, the public defender representing Burns on first advisement, requested a proof evident, presumption great hearing to be set, along with a preliminary hearing. A tentative date of April 21 was set.
A preliminary hearing weighs whether there is probable cause for a charge to proceed, with the court considering evidence in the light most favorable to the prosecution.
A proof evident/presumption great hearing requires more evidence than does a finding of probable cause, but less than is required for a conviction, Zentner explained.
“In Colorado, courts may deny bond in certain cases when the proof is evident or the presumption is great that an accused committed the offense charged,” he said.
“ … The prosecution has the burden of proof to establish such. A criminal charge is merely an accusation and every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”
Zentner said he will continue to argue for a no-bond hold due to the nature of the allegations, particularly the first-degree murder allegations.
Schultz in court granted an order prohibiting Burns from contacting a sister of Arnold’s. He did not include a requested home exclusion provision, because the woman lives out of state.
Crane had objected to the order, saying the highly limited information supplied to him at this point did not suggest Burns had tried to contact the woman or that he even wants to do so.
Similarly, there was not information pointing to alcohol being an issue, he said, objecting to a standard protection order provision that bars defendants from consuming alcohol.
Zentner said both the woman and another sister could be witnesses and therefore, the DA’s Office wanted the no-contact order, which Schultz then granted.
Witnesses are also protected from harassment and intimidation under the standard provisions of general protective orders.
The judge denied Zentner’s request for two weeks in which to file a formal complaint, after Crane expressed concerns about getting vital information soon enough.
Crane said he recognized “this as a complicated and more serious case,” but noted formal charges once filed could later be amended if necessary, so there was no need for a two-week delay.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.