Before moving to Montrose around 15 years ago, David Sinton lived in a small Utah town relatively close to the Arizona border. If he wanted to grab a six-pack of beers, the options were scant: skunked brews from the state-run liquor store nearby, or driving across the border to procure better bottles in Arizona, which often came unfortunately coated in the dander of the border shop owner’s many dogs.
He eventually turned to brewing his own, first using malt extracts, and eventually with more advanced techniques using grains.
Eric Svensen followed a similar skill progression starting in the 1990s after his brother sent him a beer-making kit called “Mr. Beer.”
Years later, he shares his love of beer with others as president of the Black Canyon Homebrewers Association, a group focused on beer education and fun events. The group is open to all beer lovers — whether they wish to brew or not.
“My favorite beer is the one in my hand,” Svensen joked.
He explained people get into homebrewing for all sorts of reasons, and for some, it’s the only way to get their hands on a type of beer that’s faded from commercial popularity.
For example, one of Sinton’s — who serves as the group's vice president — favorite brews is a rare style called a Baltic Porter, which is not typically found in stores.
Beer, he explained, is a perhaps surprisingly complex drink that comes in many forms, with coloration ranging from near-black to almost straw and infinite flavor combinations.
“A lot of people say,” Well, I drink wine because it's more complex than beer.” And that is not the case,” he said.
The group meets monthly to discuss upcoming events, and at each meeting learns about a different style of beer. Members are free to bring samples of their own creations to get feedback from the group, and Svensen said it’s a great outlet for homebrewers that are just getting started.
He encouraged people interested in brewing to come to meetings and said the best way to get started is to have someone walk you through their own brewing process — something club members are often happy to do for newbies.
The hobby, he said, can actually be relatively inexpensive — once someone purchases all the gear, of course. Some homebrew kits start as low as $150, while brewers can also spend thousands on their setups.
Generally, the brewing process consists of “mashing” water and grains together, separating the two, boiling the resulting liquid, adding hops and then waiting for fermentation.
In the end, Svensen said, “Hopefully you have something that will impress your friends.”
The Black Canyon Homebrewers run special events each year like a brewing competition, and also put on Montrose Oktoberfest every fall.
