homebrewers association guys

David Sinton, left, and Eric Svenson, volunteered at the 2022 Montrose Oktoberfest with the Black Canyon Homebrewers Association.

 (Mike Boese/Peak Life Photography)

Before moving to Montrose around 15 years ago, David Sinton lived in a small Utah town relatively close to the Arizona border. If he wanted to grab a six-pack of beers, the options were scant: skunked brews from the state-run liquor store nearby, or driving across the border to procure better bottles in Arizona, which often came unfortunately coated in the dander of the border shop owner’s many dogs.

He eventually turned to brewing his own, first using malt extracts, and eventually with more advanced techniques using grains.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?