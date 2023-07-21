Laurie Brandt remembers chasing the school bus on her bike as a little girl. Now, even at 61 with two girls of her own, she’s still chasing national titles — and personal improvement. 

Her love of competition, and mindset that she’s really competing against herself, have kept the former pro racing long past the time when many pro riders step away from the big races. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?