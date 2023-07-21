Laurie Brandt remembers chasing the school bus on her bike as a little girl. Now, even at 61 with two girls of her own, she’s still chasing national titles — and personal improvement.
Her love of competition, and mindset that she’s really competing against herself, have kept the former pro racing long past the time when many pro riders step away from the big races.
“I enjoy racing no matter what place I get,” said Brandt, who’s lived in Montrose for more than 25 years.
At her most recent race on July 6, the USA Cycling Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championship in Pennsylvania, that place was first in her age group of 60- to 64-year-old women.
This isn’t Brandt’s first national title, and it’s nowhere near her first rodeo: she raced professionally for around five years in the 1990s, when mountain biking was just coming into its own as a sport. During that time, she won three Colorado state championships, took first in the Leadville 100 four times and at one point was ranked tenth in the world. She missed making the 1996 Olympic team by a few places, coming in tenth in the trials, but got to attend the games as a supporting athlete through her sponsors.
Brandt’s first national titles came around 30 years after she stopped racing for a living, when she took home back-to-back golds in 2017 and 2018 in the women’s 55-59-year-old age group.
While she doesn’t race as often as she once did, it’s maintaining an active lifestyle, pushing herself and competing for the love of it that keeps Brandt going. When racing stops being fun, she said, she’ll stop competing; but she hopes that day never comes. It certainly hasn’t yet.
Road cycling was Brandt’s first foray into competitive biking, as she met a group of female cyclists in Boulder County who encouraged her to pick up the sport.
She loved how fast and far she could ride, but switched to mountain biking when she started meeting more and more women in the burgeoning sport. Though they competed against each other, Brandt said the ladies just wanted to get more women on bikes; even if those women became their rivals once the gun went off.
For her first race, Brandt said “I didn’t even have a mountain bike; I borrowed one.” But she took to the sport quickly. The athleticism she developed from road cycling helped her keep pace, and she loved the physical challenge of maneuvering a bike up and down cross-country trails and over obstacles like rocks.
Brandt raced from 1992 to 1996, before the Cornell and Penn State-educated geologist decided she wanted the chance to make a living based on her degree. She also had her daughters, Paige and Abby, in the early 2000s, and watched them grow into talented bikers themselves.
“I’m very happy they both love riding bikes and it’s so much fun for me to ride on trails with them,” she said.
Now, the geologist’s office at Montrose’s Buckhorn Engineering is decorated with dozens of rock samples, intermingled with medals and race plates from her biking days. One particularly special display is a train track with four miniature mine carts on it filled with ore; one earned at each Leadville 100 race Brandt won. To someone who is both a professional geologist and biker, it’s one heck of a prize.
After riding her whole life, Brandt still loves it — but she doesn’t force herself to ride every day, or pressure herself to tackle the same distances she rode 30 years ago.
Whether she’s playing with her dogs or riding with her kids, Brandt just tries to stay active.
But she’s always been a competitor, and maybe this approach is what has helped her stay in the game a lot longer than many riders would.
“The women I raced against in the 90s are not racing anymore,” she said.
While her days of being sent to the Olympics by sponsors may be over, Brandt still enjoys local support from Bicycle Outfitters, who happily fine-tune her gear and provided the Santa Cruz Blur bike she rode at Nationals this year.
Brandt also strives to bolster the mountain biking community in Montrose and helped start the high school’s mountain bike team which both her children eventually rode for. Though she no longer has an organizational role on the team, Brandt still serves as a coach and teaches co-ed and women’s-only clinics throughout the year for the Montrose Recreation District as well.
Brandt said her professional history lends credibility to the instruction that makes riders trust her while being a woman requires her to take a more technical approach to riding that she passes on through the instruction. With less muscle mass than a man, Brandt can’t rely on strength alone to maneuver the bike, so she focuses on strong technique and body positioning skills that all riders can benefit from learning.
If she can teach others the skills they need to be proficient riders on their own, Brandt said, “then I've given them something that has given me so much.”