For unaffiliated electors, two ballots, but only one vote

With just days left before Colorado’s presidential primaries, the county clerk is reminding unaffiliated voters — who received a ballot for each major party —that they can only vote one of those ballots.
“If you vote both, your vote will be voided,” Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said Thursday, in a presentation for the League of Women Voters.
The presidential primary is March 3. After state Propositions 107 and 108 were passed in 2016, Colorado restored its presidential primaries and also allowed unaffiliated voters to participate. Unaffiliated voters are mailed the ballots for both the Democratic and Republican parties, but, as the clerk said, can only vote on one of the ballots.
Confusion persists, however, and as of Wednesday, 58 Montrose County unaffiliated voters had returned voted ballots for both parties.
“Fifty-eight people’s votes don’t count,” Guynes said.
League secretary Nancy Ball noted that 58 ballots in a local-level election can swing that election and as an example, Guynes drew attention to the city’s recent sales tax measure, which passed by about 68 votes.
For the presidential primary Tuesday and the upcoming state primary June 30, “getting confused and voting both ballots is a way to have your vote not count,” Guynes said.
The decision to have a separate presidential primary allowing unaffiliated voters to cast a ballot was not made by county clerks, she stressed. It was the result of the voter approved measure that restored to Colorado its presidential primaries after about a 20-year hiatus.
“We would do everything we could to avoid that confusion, if we had the choice, and the expense. The expense is phenomenal,” Guynes said.
The presidential primary alone has been projected to cost $6.5 million, she said.
This election cycle has many moving pieces, with Tuesday’s presidential primary; April’s municipal elections; the June 30 primary for U.S. Senate, Congress, state offices, county commissioners and judicial offices, and also the General Election in November.
“There’s no wonder there’s a lot of confusion going on. There’s so many things going on this year. We have four elections,” Guynes said, as well as caucuses and assemblies. On top of voting, people this year are being counted as part of the U.S. Census, a constitutionally mandated process conducted by the federal government, which uses population to establish congressional representation levels and certain funding levels.
As of Wednesday, about 36 percent of the 26,309 ballots mailed in Montrose County had been returned. The return rate among registered Republicans was about 21 percent; unaffiliated, 9.13 percent and Democrats, 5.8 percent.
Of the 9,431 returned ballots, 8,849 were accepted, with less than 1 percent rejected for such reasons as signature verification issues and about 3 percent returned as undeliverable.
Statewide, 852,428 ballots had been returned as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to information the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office released Thursday afternoon.
Although ballots were mailed, at this point, electors need to hand-deliver them to the voter service center, 320 S. First St. (historic county courthouse); if put in the mail, they might not arrive before polls close at 7 p.m. sharp Tuesday.
The voter service center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., until Tuesday, when the hours are 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (no late ballots accepted). Saturday hours are 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
People can also vote there in person, and cast a provisional ballot, if needed. The clerk’s office has state ballots on hand, in the event that someone from another county is passing through and won’t be able to get to the polls in his or her home county. The Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s election division will process the ballot and mail it to the appropriate county clerk.
In addition to the voter service center in Montrose, there is a 24-7 secured drop box located outside of the historic county courthouse, as well as a drop box in Nucla (300 Main St., which is also the site of the West End’s voter service center) and one that is open business hours in Olathe Town Hall, 420 Horton Ave.
It will not be possible to drop a ballot in the Montrose or Nucla boxes after 7 p.m. on election day, or after 5 p.m. in the Olathe box.
Guynes said the drop boxes are checked regularly, especially on election day, and particularly when the polls close. Any work involving the handling of ballots has to be conducted by two people, Guynes said.
The risk of ballots being left in drop boxes was realized recently in Mesa County, where 574 ballots from the 2018 election were discovered in a drop box, uncounted. According to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, Mesa County’s clerk said the uncounted ballots would not have changed election results, but was a serious offense.
Guynes said her elections staff is vigilant when it comes to checking the drop-boxes. “It would have to be absolute negligence on two people’s part” for ballots to be left behind in the boxes, she said, referring to a worst-case scenario here and not commenting on the Mesa County situation.
Anyone who is involved in handling or transporting ballots is trained, has undergone a background check and/or is an election judge, Guynes said. That includes the pilots who fly the locked cases of ballots from the West End of the county to Montrose for processing and counting, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.