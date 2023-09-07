A nonprofit that feeds the hungry on the West End saw a dream come true when Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday formally donated the building it previously leased.
Commissioners declared 853 Main St. in Nucla as surplus county property and then, in a separate action, signed a quitclaim deed to convey that property to the West End Family Link Center.
“I can’t tell you how great this is. It’s a great day,” said Link board chairwoman Doris Van Ness. “We have been looking for a program home for a long time. … This is a dream come true.”
The center provides supportive services to needy people on the West End of Montrose and San Miguel counties.
A key support service is the food bank, which uses Food Bank of the Rockies and USDA commodities to help the hungry. As well, the Link provides programs in family development, help with budget management, parenting classes, and more — with yet more coming, Van Ness later told the Daily Press. “Changes are coming in lots of different ways and they’re all good,” she said.
“They feed a lot of mouths over there. If you get a chance to go over and tour that facility, you will find it is completely packed full of groceries for the needy folks that go hungry without that type of service,” said Commissioner Roger Rash, who grew up on the West End — and, as he divulged during the meeting, he grew up needy himself.
“This is a really big honor for this board to be able to donate this building, so they can improve their property and even make it more efficient to feed more people. As someone who grew up on the poor side and took advantage of these types of programs … this is a very important thing for me, very close to my heart, that we’re able to do this so we can expend operations and do more for the community over there,” Rash said.
The Link building, a former medical office, is not physically structured to be efficient as a food pantry and service center. Grants to renovate or improve the structure proved impossible to find, since the Link did not own the building, but Wednesday’s decision was a game-changer.
“There’s not a square inch of that building that’s not utilized. We can now knock out a wall and make things more convenient for the workers there and for the people coming in to get their food,” Van Ness said to the Daily Press.
Prior, prospective grantors turned down the Link for renovation funds, since without building ownership, the nonprofit could not absolutely guarantee it would have permanent operating space.
Van Ness then approached the county to see if Link members could write grants, which the county could submit as a pass-through agent. County Manager Jon Waschbusch considered, she said.
“A week later, he called me and he goes, ‘How would you just like to own that building,’” Van Ness recounted.
Van Ness said she would need to confer with her board — and of course, would probably need a grant to buy the building. She said Waschbusch asked if she was sitting down and then announced the county could give the Link the building.
“You could have knocked me over with a feather,” Van Ness said.
With the Link’s board very much on board, the next logistical steps took about three months, leading to Wednesday’s conveyance.
The commissioners did not make the decision lightly, but believe the Link is doing worthwhile work, Commissioner Sue Hansen said during the meeting.
The conveyance document contains a reversion clause that could be invoked if the West End Family Link Center or its successors ceases to operate as a nonprofit organization serving residents.
The Link is about more than food. “We’ve helped people with addiction problems. We’re helping high school kids stay in school, and what people do not realize is we do not charge for any of the family development programs that we do. It’s all done on a donation basis and grants that we write to help with all that,” Van Ness said.
With building ownership comes maintenance and other expenses, and the Link will be working to find funding sources for that.
“I think this will allow us to serve the people over here. I don’t think people over in Montrose know how our numbers have increased,” Van Ness said. “In three years’ time, we are serving double the people that we used to.”
Through its senior and other commodity distributions, the Link serves about 179 people a month in the sparsely populated West End — and many more through less formal programs, such as emergency provisions and free food distributions each Friday, when an estimated 150 show up.
There are many ways to help. One is through cash donations, which can be sent to the West End Family Link Center, P.O. Box 602, Nucla, CO 81424.
Personal hygiene items, laundry detergent, diapers and other necessities can also be donated.
“People think about a food bank as just food, but we have turned this into so much more. There’s items we can’t get that people can donate that is a huge help to us. It’s (items) not a luxury. There’s a big misconception about that,” Van Ness said.
Wednesday morning, she and her board departed county commission chambers happy with their new role as property owners.
Just before their time before the commissioners wound up, Van Ness reiterated her thanks and commitment to the task now at hand.
“I hope that we can make you proud,” she said. “I think it’s a great day. I can’t thank you enough.”
Van Ness also thanked her board and the center’s executive director, TJ Jones.
“Doris, we’re already proud of you. It can only keep going up,” Hansen said, also giving a nod to Jones and the Link board. “There’s no hurdle that we can’t climb.”
The Link will issue a formal announcement for West End residents at 9 a.m. Friday.