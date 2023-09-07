A nonprofit that feeds the hungry on the West End saw a dream come true when Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday formally donated the building it previously leased.

Commissioners declared 853 Main St. in Nucla as surplus county property and then, in a separate action, signed a quitclaim deed to convey that property to the West End Family Link Center.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?