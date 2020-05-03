With the Stay-at-Home order lifted and outdoor recreation becoming increasingly popular during the pandemic, the Forest Service reminds local residents to adhere to safety and ethics guidelines while recreating in the Gunnison, Grand Mesa and Uncompahgre National Forests.
The Forest Service emphasized that outdoor recreation has multiple physical and mental health benefits, and encourages people to utilize the local forests but to stay safe and respectful of their surroundings.
“National forests and grasslands provide countless benefits,” the Forest Service said. “Communities nationwide depend on them to provide recreational opportunities that support businesses, communities and provide a respite from the difficulties like the ones our nation is now facing.”
As long as people stay within 10 miles of their town of residence and adhere to both health and nature rules, they can participate in multiple outdoor activities that still comply with social distancing and safety requirements.
“Visitors can camp in dispersed recreation sites, hike or embark on river activities while complying with social distancing and CDC guidelines,” said the Forest Service. “Visitors and recreationists seeking fun in the Colorado sun are reminded to ‘Know Before You Go’ and be aware of campground and road status prior to their visit to the forest.”
One of the main safety adjustments being made currently is the closure of certain roads due to the change of seasons. The Forest Service asks that visitors to national forests be mindful of road conditions and respect gate closures — when snow melts in the spring, it tends to run down the roads, and vehicles can cause damage to the roadbeds while they are soft with moisture.
“Forest Service roads were designed to handle the additional moisture during this season, however, too much can saturate the roadway and create soft roadbeds, easily damaged by vehicles,” the Forest Service stated.
“Protecting the road until it is dry enough to prevent damage is a primary reason for gate closures during April and May. During these closures, we monitor the roadway regularly to ensure the gates are closed until the roads are safe to drive. Ongoing damage to roads can cause erosion, wildlife habitat damage and extended rehabilitation closures.”
In addition to the road closures, the Forest Service urges people to take measures to protect their personal safety as well as preserve the environment. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all social distancing guidelines should still be followed even when outdoors.
“Our recommendation has always been that forest and grassland visitors camping in dispersed recreation sites, hiking or embarking on river activities adhere to safety and responsibility guidelines,” the Forest Service said.
Visitors must stay close to home to keep other communities safe, stay six feet apart from others, avoid crowding in parking lots, trails, scenic overlooks and other areas, take CDC precautions to prevent illnesses like COVID-19, prepare for limited or no services, such as restroom facilities and garbage collection and prepare to pack out trash and human waste.
Prior to their visit, patrons of the national forests should also review the 7 Principles of “Leave No Trace:” plan and prepare, travel and camp on durable surfaces, dispose of waste properly, leave what you find, minimize campfire impacts, respect wildlife and be considerate of other visitors.
For information on current conditions and road closures, visit the GMUG National Forests’ website at www.fs.usda.gov/main/gmug/home or call your local Forest Service office.
