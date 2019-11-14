The U.S. Forest Service and contractors will soon present plans to address mill tailings at Forest Hill Mill, where lead and arsenic exceeding risk-based screening levels for humans have been found. The agency is also accepting public comment.
The levels of lead and arsenic found do not constitute an immediate threat to human health and the USFS’ proposed mitigation is considered non-time critical.
“It’s pretty isolated. We don’t have the health risks we would if it was in, say, a residential area. The exposure is not as lengthy. That is factored into what the risk levels are,” Curtis Cross, forest service engineer, said Wednesday.
Similar types of cleanup are in the works at about 10 different sites on the GMUG, which encompasses several historic mining sites.
The Forest Hill Mill and Tailings Outwash site is located in Gunnison County, on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, about 6 miles north of Taylor Park Reservoir.
The site entails the remains of a mill and nearby mine tailings that were historically discharged into Trail Creek, in areas between the creek and National Forest System Road No. 748. Additional tailings- washout crossed the road through surface water that flowed into an upper washout area, then into a plain south of Taylor River, or the lower washout area.
In accordance with the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act, the GMUG conducted a site inspection and separate data gap site characterization of the former mill and washout areas. This included water and soil samples, the results of which are detailed in Applied Intellect LLC’s engineering evaluation and cost analysis, or EE/CA.
Potentially relevant factors found at the Forest Hill site were actual or potential exposure — to humans, animals or the food chain — from hazardous substances, contaminants or pollutants; high levels of such substances in soils at or near the surface that could migrate, and weather conditions that could cause such migration or release.
Applied Intellect performed soil and water sampling, as well as tested sediment. According to its EE/CA report, the contractor found lead exceeding risk-based screening levels for human health at the mill site, main tailings and the upper washout. In surface water, arsenic exceeded such risk-based screening levels.
Several metals were found at levels exceeding risk-based screening levels for ecological concerns. Cadmium exceeded ecological risk-based screening levels in sediment that was tested.
The USFS’ preferred action is to create an onsite repository for the waste, stabilize the site, add soil amendments and revegetation.
Work would consist of removing the former mill soil, waste rock and debris into the repository, the design of which will be determined down the road. Other work would entail covering wastes with protective and vegetative layers to reduce exposure to metals and migration to the subsurface. Where tailings are thin, soil amendments could be applied instead of digging up those tailing to place them in the onsite repository.
“There are some areas where there is just a pretty thin layer of mine waste that would make it difficult to isolate that without digging up extra soil,” Cross said.
“That’s one of the things we would look at in the design phase, to see how best to stabilize that material.”
The estimated cost of the work is $766,000, according to the EE/CA report.
This report is to be publicly presented, with information from Applied Intellect’s staffers and the USFS, from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21, at Fred Field Center, 275 S. Spruce St., Gunnison.
The report can be found at https://tinyurl.com/usfstail (redirects to USFS site).
For more information, contact Cross at 970-874-6667 or curtis.cross@usda.gov.
Public comments are being accepted until Dec. 12. These may be mailed to the Gunnison Ranger District, 216 N. Colorado, Gunnison, CO, 81230. Comments may also be hand-delivered to the Gunnison District during business hours, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., or emailed to curtis.cross@usda.gov.
For more information, contact the Gunnison District at 970-641-0471.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.