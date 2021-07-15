Dennis Alarid stood in the middle of the San Juan Mobile Home park, his home of 24 years, with hope in his voice for what he calls the “forgotten community.”
Alarid, originally from the Front Range, is proud of his home and the community he lives in and has taken on a paternal, leadership role in the mobile home park. Throughout the entirety of the tour he gave the Montrose Daily Press, he greeted neighbors, asking about their families, picking up trash along the streets and sharing the histories of residents past and present. Homes in the community range from renovated by homeowners to dilapidated or abandoned, with some uninhabitable structures set to be demolished if the contract with interested developer Rich Dana goes through.
While Alarid has spent years renovating his two units, some homes have been abandoned for as long as 10 years, according to the long-term resident, but he’s “all for” Dana to come in and make some changes, if everything goes according to plan.
The park was a great place to live when he first moved in, said Alarid. The community was kept up, there were no water or sewer issues, and it was clean. Now, Alarid and his fellow community members feel their quality of life in the park has declined. He attributes this change to when the original owner, Stanley Seligman, the owner of SJGA Park Spaces, died and passed on the park to his daughter, Kia Kofron, the current owner now in negotiations to sell the San Juan, Green Acres and Cottonwood parks to Dana.
Residents said they have reported issues, such as fallen trees, debris and water issues to Kofron and the city, but have had no luck in finding solutions. Because the park is privately owned, there is little the city can do to step in, according to Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler.
“For now, we’re working really hard to find any way to make improvements in those mobile home parks with their private property,” Morgenthaler said. “It’s been excellent to have a potential buyer who’s interested in making these improvements, so we are focused on that right now.”
Morgenthaler added that if the contract doesn’t move forward, then the city would need to look at all other options in order to ensure the mobile home parks are “safe and happy places” for people to live in.
The community’s most pressing concern revolves around the water conditions, however.
Resident Madi Jimenez lives in the San Juan Mobile Home park with her husband and her son, Diego. The Jimenez family had difficulties with the water pressure when they moved in a year ago. They had to wait to shower until 10 p.m. because the water pressure was so low.
Other residents, such as Jean Gumeson and Toni Boyer, experience the same problem. They often have to time when they use water for dishes, laundry and showering.
“If somebody is watering their grass, there’s a little lady down here that gets just a trickle [of water]. She can’t take a shower till about two in the morning,” Alarid gestured at one of the homes as he spoke.
Jimenez said that the older woman who previously rented her house lived under “horrible conditions,” citing a low hanging roof with leaks.
“She said they would only come in and put a patch on it, but they never fixed it,” Jimenez said.
“You could tell it was water—we felt that at any moment it would pop.”
When the young family moved in, Jimenez’s husband and his family used their experience in roofing to replace the roof to make the home habitable.
Boyer, a resident of 16 years, remarked that she and her son often have either very little water pressure or good pressure, but she can’t track when the water will be available for use. She added that her son had almost no water pressure throughout the winter.
Aside from a new water and sewer line, Boyer wants the trees maintained and the garbage removed from the front of the park, which has become a “dumping ground” for some in the community, according to Alarid. Above all, however, Boyer is interested in transparency.
“From what I’ve heard, they’re [Dana] really nice people. But I wish they would walk around and say ‘we’re the new owner and this is what we’re going to do.’ And, you know, ‘how’s that going to be for you?’ Get our input a little bit,” said Boyer.
The request follows a collective complaint among the residents that they had either never met or heard of Kofron, the current owner, in the years they lived in the community. Community members hope for an open dialogue with management that will lead to an improvement in the issues plaguing their home.
Green Acres resident Patsy Wertz said she’s “saving her breath for something like breathing” when it comes to reporting problems. Wertz said police drive through multiple times a day surveying the park due to a homeless population, gunshots and “drug busts” toward the entrance of the park.
The city and Planning Commission have been working with Dana for a proposed permit variance for San Juan Mobile Home Park, Green Acre Mobile Home Park and Cottonwood Mobile Home Park.
“I anticipate we will present the application to the [city] council next week,” Morgenthaler predicted. The first part of the permit application passed through the Planning Commission board on June 9. The application’s next step is City Council Chambers.
Morgenthaler explained that in order for Dana to move forward, he would first need to gather all cost estimates together, including an overall estimate of the entirety of the project.
Project financials include project bids, the cost of replacing the water and sewer lines, excavation and removal of damaged and uninhabitable trailers.
“He wants to have an understanding of exactly how much that would cost in order to move forward with it quickly, once he does get his approval,” said the city’s deputy manager.
Morgenthaler confirmed that “it’s possible” Dana will ask the city to financially support an aspect of the project, although which part of the undertaking has not yet been confirmed.
Rich Dana and Kia Kofron declined to comment until after contract negotiations are complete and will be open to questions after closing.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.