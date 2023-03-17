A Montrose man arrested as part of an internet sting has been formally charged with soliciting child prostitution.

Samuel Arellano, 18, was arrested Feb. 9 and is now free on bond. He was charged formally with two counts of soliciting child prostitution, as well as with illegal use or consumption of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and illegal use or consumption of marijuana by a person under 21. His next court date is April 20.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?