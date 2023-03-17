A Montrose man arrested as part of an internet sting has been formally charged with soliciting child prostitution.
Samuel Arellano, 18, was arrested Feb. 9 and is now free on bond. He was charged formally with two counts of soliciting child prostitution, as well as with illegal use or consumption of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and illegal use or consumption of marijuana by a person under 21. His next court date is April 20.
Arellano is accused of responding to an ad undercover agents put on a website allegedly used by human traffickers and their customers. His arrest affidavit alleges Arellano arranged to pay $300 for sex acts with a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old girl.
There were no girls; only undercover operatives from area law enforcement agencies and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which spearheaded a sting operation last month.
Arellano reportedly told investigators he hadn’t actually intended to go through with the arrangement. He was contacted near the purported meeting site, but said he was picking up food from a nearby restaurant, per the affidavit.
Investigators also alleged finding marijuana in his vehicle.
