Formal murder charges in Paonia couple's deaths

The man accused of gunning down two people outside of Paonia last month was charged formally with murder.
Mark Burns, 65, was charged Feb. 28 with two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation in the deaths of Michael Arnold and Donna Gallegos.
He also was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery- attempt to kill, maim or wound, and with second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
Arnold, 69, and Gallegos, 65, were found dead on their Black Bridge Road property on Feb. 4, after people could not reach them and authorities conducted a welfare check. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Burns, who reportedly once lived on the property, was arrested later in February, in Salmon, Idaho. Authorities have not specified what they think ties Burns to the deaths, but did say they have identified a motive, also not disclosed.
The investigation isn’t completed and Burns’ arrest affidavit is still sealed.
Burns appeared in court March 1, for advisement on the charges.
Conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence. Because it is also chargeable as a capital crime, a suspect may be held without bail, pending the outcome of a proof-evident hearing. Burns is set for one of those, and a preliminary hearing on April 21, at which prosecutors intend to argue for him to continued to be held without bail.
