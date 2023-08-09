230809-news-chief justice

The Colorado Supreme Court on July 7, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

 

A disciplinary panel on Monday issued an unprecedented public censure of the former chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court in the wake of a series of misconduct allegations that rocked the state’s judicial branch beginning in 2021.

Former chief justice Nathan Coats, who retired from the state Supreme Court in 2020, received the largely symbolic censure in an order issued by a special tribunal of seven Colorado Court of Appeals judges, who adopted recommendations made by the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline earlier this year.



