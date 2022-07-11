A former Montrose County Jail employee’s conduct baffled both the judge and prosecutors, who said that, nonetheless, Cameron Braveheart should be treated the same as any defendant with no prior criminal history would be.
Braveheart, a former corrections officer, was on Monday sentenced to two years of probation for identity theft and other offenses arising from using an inmate’s jail-issued debit card. He was convicted in April of identity theft, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, unauthorized used of a financial transaction device and official misconduct.
When a person is jailed, his or her belongings are taken into safekeeping, including money. That money is accounted for and placed into an account for the inmate. Money can be added to that account for things like commissary or extra phone calls. When a person is released, any money left on the account goes back to that person, via a specialized debit card.
Last year, when a former inmate attempted to use his card, it came back with a zero balance.
Authorities investigated the complaint and found footage of Braveheart using the card at Walmart.
“Obviously, this is an unusual situation in that he was a peace officer at the time,” Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler said on Monday, asking District Judge Keri Yoder to impose the two years of supervised probation and useful public service hours, as recommended in Braveheart’s pre-sentence report. “That’s concerning, a betrayal of trust.”
However, sentencing laws require fair and consistent treatment of offenders. Another person with Braveheart’s lack of criminal history and assessment of low-risk would be eligible for probation, it was indicated.
Fowler also noted that as a “collateral consequence” of the conviction, Braveheart has permanently lost his law enforcement career.
“For the most part, Mr. Braveheart has led an exemplary life,” defense attorney Tim O’Keefe said. He said Braveheart had been a credit to both Montrose County and Montezuma County, where he previously worked.
O’Keefe asked for a minimum sentence with no jail, but said his client was prepared to be taken into custody immediately, if jail was ordered.
“He is serious about rectifying the situation,” O’Keefe said.
Yoder also called the case unusual.
“I’m not sure what happened,” she said. Although Braveheart had apparently indicated he maybe thought the card was a gift, the evidence didn’t bear that out, Yoder said.
He’d risked and lost his entire career for about “a hundred bucks,” the judge also said.
She sentenced Braveheart to two years of probation and ordered him to complete 48 hours of UPS.
Costs and fees imposed were nearly 10 times the amount of money on the debit card: $1,967.50.
The prosecution has 30 days to seek restitution. Fowler said he would likely ask for the $124 that was on the card.
Braveheart’s case paused slightly after the verdict, when a juror contacted the court with concerns. The nature of the concerns were not made public.
On Monday, O’Keefe told Yoder he had an investigator follow up with the juror. There were not sufficient grounds to ask for a new trial, said O’Keefe, who also said the situation was addressed.
