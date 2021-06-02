The owner of a former daycare where an employee allegedly abused a baby will serve a year of probation after pleading to reckless endangerment.
Deborah Martinez is barred from engaging in childcare work during the term of her probation. If she successfully completes sentencing requirements under her deferred judgment, no conviction will enter on the class-3 misdemeanor offense.
Five counts of negligent child abuse, one a felony, were dismissed.
Martinez on May 24 tendered an Alford plea in the case, meaning she does not admit guilt; however, courts treat Alford pleas the same as guilty pleas.
She was not accused of injuring children in her care, but of permitting them to be unreasonably placed in an unsafe situation.
Martinez owned Tender Hearts Preschool and Childcare Center in 2019, when a baby who was cared for there turned up at a hospital emergency room with broken arms.
The police investigation pointed to the employee in charge of the infant room, Carolina Jaramillo, and yielded video that, according to an arrest affidavit, shows Jaramillo striking the child, pulling and jerking her arm, slapping her and pinning her to the floor, as well as shaking her and sitting her roughly onto a play mat.
Jaramillo reportedly told police she was frustrated with the baby’s crying and not having enough help in the infant room.
Jaramillo, who is free on bond, was charged with child abuse causing serious bodily injury. She is set for a plea hearing July 19.
Martinez fired Jaramillo when the video came to light and closed her daycare a few months after Jaramillo’s arrest.
Both women were sued in 2020, first, by the mother of the injured baby girl, who later reached a settlement that saw the case dismissed, and by the mother of a little boy who also attended Tender Hearts.
The second suit alleges Jaramillo injured the child and that Martinez was liable as her employer.
This action was stayed last August, after Martinez’s attorneys argued proceeding while the criminal case was pending would cause “substantial prejudice,” as her civil attorney would advise her to waive her right to be silent for questions related to Jaramillo, while her criminal defense attorney would have her assert that right.
As of Tuesday, the stay had not been lifted, court records show.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.