A recent filing contends the U.S. District Court erred in dismissing the case of a former Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who says he was fired in retaliation for complaining of sexism and racism within the agency.
Brad Lamb was let go in 2015. He sued, alleging his First Amendment rights were violated over a text he sent to the former Delta police chief while he was off-duty.
In back and forth legal filings, the MCSO said Lamb was fired for-cause, including his improper response in handling a call regarding a suicidal subject, and that his text message alleging sexism and racism was not a factor in his termination.
The U.S. District Court last July granted summary judgment in favor of then-sheriff Rick Dunlap, the former undersheriff, Adam Murdie, and other defendants, including Lamb’s supervisor, Jason Grundy.
(Lamb’s complaint alleged other officers in the MCSO made or condoned racist and sexist statements, leading to them being disciplined; he did not accuse Dunlap, Murdie or Grundy of engaging in such conduct themselves.)
After the dismissal, Lamb gave notice of his intent to appeal. An opening brief was filed Dec. 6. It argues the text was, in fact, a basis of his termination, which occurred as an act of retaliation — and that a jury could reasonably conclude the same.
Lamb in the filing seeks to reinstate his claims against Grundy and Dunlap by having the U.S. Court of Appeals reverse the summary judgment granted in their favor. Lamb wants the court to reverse dismissal of the claim against Dunlap in his official and individual capacities; to reverse the dismissal of claims against Murdie in his individual capacity, and to reverse the dismissal of his termination claim against Grundy and Murdie.
Alternatively, Lamb wants the dismissals to be set aside with directions to allow him the opportunity to amend his initial complaint.
He also seeks reversal of the summary judgment against his Title VII and Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act retaliation claims and to have these remanded for more hearings.
Although Grundy did not engage in sexist or racist commentary, Lamb’s brief claims that he was friends with a deputy who had, and who also told Grundy to “watch what he said around Lamb.”
Grundy further “made up” insubordination against Lamb, the court filings allege.
The brief posits that the higher court should consider whether the lower court erred in finding that a jury would not be able to reasonably infer Grundy knew about Lamb’s text before disciplining him.
The document calls the discipline Lamb received over the text message evidence of retaliatory motive, because it included statements protected by Title VI. One of the three disciplinary violations for which Lamb was fired “expressly” included the text message — so, attorney Damon Davis asked in the opening brief, was the court wrong to conclude no jury could find Lamb was fired for sending the text, or that the MCSO would have made the same decision regardless?
Davis also asked the appeals court to consider other possible errors: the dismissal of all claims against Murdie and others against Grundy, and whether Lamb’s text was protected under Title VII when he made it clear that he’d meant both racism in general and racism directed at minorities in the agency.
Lamb’s complaint raised genuine issues of material fact — including legitimate First Amendment claims, as public employment cannot be conditioned on bases that infringe on freedom of expression — so, summary judgment should not have been granted for the defendants, Davis said.
The opening brief also claims circumstantial evidence that implies Grundy knew about the text message and disciplined Lamb over it. Although per the filing, Grundy said Lamb failed to follow orders concerning the formatting of a report, Lamb contends he was not given such an order.
“The district court apparently credited Grundy’s version of events, but that was improper on summary judgment,” Davis wrote. “On summary judgment, it must be assumed Lamb is correct and, therefore, that Grundy made up the insubordination violation.”
Further, Lamb’s text message triggered rumors within the sheriff’s office and it also led to deputies being told to stop making racist jokes, “which resulted in complaints among the deputies,” the filing says.
Grundy was a close friend of the deputy who allegedly made the improper comments and who was disciplined because of Lamb’s text; thus, a jury could “reasonably infer” that Grundy was aware of the text, Davis said.
No other supervisor had an issue with Lamb, the filing says — and Lamb was the only person Grundy wrote up.
The opening brief goes on to question whether Lamb would have in fact been fired regardless of the text.
Davis said Lamb’s official capacity claims should not have been dismissed, as they were adequately pleaded and defendants did not dispute Dunlap was responsible for Lamb’s discipline in an official capacity.
The individual capacity claims should also stand, Lamb’s brief says, because the defendants were all involved in the disciplinary acts.
Lamb also was denied the chance to amend his complaint to correct shortcomings, as is common, and the court dismissed on grounds the defendants had not raised, the brief says.
Davis requested oral argument because of the procedural complexity of the matter.
The defendants have been given until Feb. 20 to file a response.
