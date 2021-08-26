A former peace officer accused of sex offenses settled his case Monday with a plea to unlawful sexual contact-no consent.
David W. Cox, 47, was charged in 2020 after an individual reported being subjected to unwanted sexual contact. According to an arrest affidavit, she said she had hesitated to come forward because Cox had once been a deputy at the Montrose County Jail and, at the time of her report, was working as a patrol deputy for the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office in Durango.
She “relayed her prior trepidations that nothing would be done as the result of (his) law enforcement affiliations,” Montrose Police Detective Patrick Demers wrote in the affidavit.
The victim also reported being conditioned through fear to be deferential to Cox.
The affidavit says she reported Cox’s unlawful conduct because she didn’t want the same thing to happen to someone else.
On Monday, Cox pleaded to an amended charge of unlawful sexual contact, a class-1 misdemeanor. The charge can bring six months to two years in jail, however, Cox’s agreement agreement spares him jail. If he violates probation, he would receive 60 days’ jail, suspended.
The victim attended court but did not speak; prosecutors said she did not object to the agreement.
Sentencing was set for Nov. 15.
Cox worked for the MCSO from 2008 — 2010. He worked at the LPCSO from September of 2012 to July 8 of 2020.
La Plata County administration did not have information as to whether Cox had been the subject of any disciplinary matters, but said he had scored an “exceptional” rating on his last performance review, which had been conducted in 2019.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.