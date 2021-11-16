Former deputy sentenced to probation for sex offense; judge expresses concern that he used his position to 'sort of sweep things under the rug'

David Cox’s background in law enforcement may have had a chilling effect on his victim coming forward sooner, District Judge Keri Yoder said Monday, in sentencing the former deputy to two years of probation for unlawful sexual contact.
The sentence was stipulated in Cox’s earlier plea agreement, which also stipulated sex-offender specific treatment, that Cox register as a sex offender and have no contact with anyone under 18.
Other sentencing provisions for the class-1 misdemeanor offense were open to the court; Yoder ultimately decided against the 90-day jail term prosecutors requested, but declined to allow Cox to possess or use guns, ammunition and alcohol during the term of his probation.
Cox was charged in 2020, about 10 years after the offense, according to what was said in court.
According to a Montrose Police Department affidavit, that year, a person reported unlawful sexual contact and said she hesitated to come forward because Cox had worked as a deputy in Montrose County (2008 — 2010) and in La Plata County (2012 — July 2020).
The victim further reported to being conditioned through fear to defer to Cox, according to the affidavit, although she eventually came forward because she did not want someone else to go through what she did.
The underlying allegation was one of inappropriate touching, as the victim sat at or near Cox’s feet, fully clothed, it was said in court Monday.
“My client has been in compliance with this entire process from Day 1,” defense attorney Brent Martin said at sentencing.
Cox took it upon himself to obtain a psychosexual evaluation. He also is gainfully employed and, if jailed, would lose his construction job.
“If there was a term of incarceration, quite frankly, he would lose his job,” Martin said, also making a case that his client be allowed internet access as a “practical reality” for his work.
Cox charted out as low risk and as needing minimum supervision, Martin also said.
“This incident took place quite a long time ago,” the attorney said, adding that after the incident, the victim had trusted Cox to take care of her own children.
Cox elected to take responsibility for unlawful sexual contact, Martin said. “He has done everything humanly possible that he can do to minimize any potential emotional trauma for the victim. I don’t think a punitive sanction is warranted,” the attorney said.
Cox, in a brief statement, apologized. “I’m sorry this happened. I will comply with and (make) probation successful,” he said.
Although the victim did not appear in court and had previously said she did not object to the plea agreement, she prepared a lengthy victim impact statement, to which Yoder referred before handing down the sentence. What happened affected the victim greatly and triggered multiple issues, the judge said.
“It certainly has stayed with her in a negative way. Because you are law enforcement, it was difficult, if not impossible, to report this, so I can understand why it would have taken 10 years (to make an outcry),” Yoder said.
“I wasn’t really pleased with your level of denial. You pleaded guilty and the amount of denial is a little bit troubling here … I have real concerns that you were using your power to sort of sweep things under the rug.”
Yoder also looked at mitigating factors.
“On the flip side, you don’t have any kind of criminal history, you’ve certainly been cooperative throughout proceedings and are employed gainfully,” she said, deciding against jail in addition to the 40-some days Cox spent incarcerated immediately after his arrest.
Martin wanted an exception to a standard protection order concerning firearms and ammunition, as well as alcohol use. Cox had apparently provided several weapons as collateral for his bail. Prosecutors said alcohol-use hadn’t been a factor in the case.
Yoder kept the provisions in place, saying there was no appropriate reason to remove them. She allowed internet access, but prohibited its use for sexually explicit or sexually gratifying material.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.