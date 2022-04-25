A former Montrose County Jail sergeant was convicted at trial of identity theft over money that was to be remitted to an inmate through the jail’s accounting system.
An order issued after Cameron Braveheart’s conviction on identity theft and other charges apparently references statements a juror made to the court after the verdict; a status conference has been set for Wednesday on that matter, with no further information available for now.
Braveheart, one time a top employee at the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, was convicted on April 21 of identity theft, a class-4 felony, and three misdemeanors: criminal possession of a financial transaction device, unauthorized used of a financial transaction device and official misconduct.
He could be sentenced to up to six years in prison. Braveheart is to be sentenced July 11.
Defense attorney Timothy O’Keefe declined to comment on the verdict Monday, in part because sentencing has not yet occurred.
O’Keefe said that late afternoon Friday, April 22, the Montrose Combined Court set a status conference for Wednesday, April 27.
The order setting the hearing stated that on Friday, a juror had contacted the court and based on that, a status conference was needed. The order does not say what information the juror provided, or indicate how that might affect the case going forward.
District Attorney Seth Ryan said the court had not informed prosecutors what the issue is, but that more information should come out at the status conference.
Braveheart began his employment at the MCSO in August of 2018, quickly rising in the ranks to become “one of our star employees,” Undersheriff George Jackson said Monday, the day the District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction in a press release.
Braveheart’s employment record had been without blemish prior to charges being filed.
Sheriff Gene Lillard and Jail Administrator Dean McNulty said Braveheart’s reported conduct mystified and disappointed them. Neither was aware of the court’s Friday order.
“As an agency, we try to keep everything as clean as possible. Nobody is above the law,” Lillard said. “If they steal from (within) our agency, they pay the consequences.”
McNulty explained what had happened that led to Braveheart being charged.
When someone is arrested, all of the money he or she has is counted up and documented. The arresting officer or jail officer signs the document, as does the inmate, so that there is an agreement as to how much the person had when being booked in.
That money goes into an internal internal account specific to the inmate and money can be added to it, or debited from it for such services as phone calls, or for commissary items and the like.
If there is still money in the account when an inmate is released, the jail closes out the account and issues a type of debit card for the remainder.
The card is issued through a system specific to correctional facilities; it is not the same as a gift card or other type of debit card.
“These types of cards only come from correctional facilities. It’s very specific to these systems in correctional facilities,” McNulty said.
“In this particular case, we had released a defendant from custody. A few days later, he returned to the jail as a concerned party, saying that the money we had loaded up on his debit card, which was a positive balance, was not on the card. He said there was a zero balance on the card.”
That kind of concern in itself wasn’t uncommon, as for a variety of reasons, a former inmate can be mistaken about the amount of money that was supposed to be on the card, or uses he or she authorized after receiving it.
When those concerns are raised, however, the jail looks into them and conducts an audit.
This time, the audit found the money had been loaded onto the card, but the system was down at the time the defendant had been released, McNulty said.
The former inmate was told to come back later to get the correct card. He did, only to return yet again to report there was still nothing on the card.
The MCSO re-examined the audit and determined the card had been used at a specific ATM, McNulty said.
When investigators received security camera images, they “showed a person consistent with a jail employee,” McNulty said.
Because of that, the MCSO turned the investigation over to the Montrose Police Department, where Detective Samantha Graves and her team took over.
The district attorney filed charges against Braveheart based on those findings.
McNulty said Braveheart resigned his position prior to going to trial.
“It’s always unfortunate when it’s one of our own staff that may have been involved in policy violation. You have to follow through. You don’t give anybody a pass simply because they work in law enforcement,” McNulty said.
“He’s probably one of the last people we would have suspected. But the preponderance of the evidence showed it was Sgt. Braveheart who had the card in his possession and used it to extract all of the money off the card.”
The DA’s Office in its news release thanked the police investigation team and the prosecution team, which included Deputy DA Ian Fowler and Legal Services Specialist Dawn Schlauger.
“We commend the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for having procedures in place to enable them to quickly identify the theft and take appropriate action,” the release states.
