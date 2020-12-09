A former Montrose mayor notched an honor earlier this week when she received an award from the Downtown Colorado Inc. Governor’s Awards for Downtown Excellence.
“I love doing things for the community,” said Judy Ann Files, who left Montrose City Council in April due to term limits.
Since 2003, awards like Files received have recognized outstanding projects and people in Colorado that demonstrate creativity in the face of challenges, unlikely and enduring partnerships, and dedication to their communities to further downtown initiatives.
This year, the awards celebrate the accomplishments of communities and people in all of Colorado.
Files’ contributions to the City of Montrose make a long list of accomplishments, including her efforts to display the Hartman family clock, which is now located in Centennial Plaza.
The former mayor also served on the city’s Development and Revitalization Team (DART) board, as well as the Parks Advisory Committee, the Colorado Flights Alliance Board, and the Montrose Economic Development Corporation board, just to name a few.
For all of her contributions, Files says it was never about the awards or the recognition.
“It’s not important for me to receive awards or have my name in the paper. I’m pleased of course, but it’s the community who really received the award.”
Montrose was recognized for celebrating diversity in the community during Files’ first term as mayor in 2013.
The City of Montrose received the All-America City award from the National Civic League.
This national community program award recognizes the work of communities in using inclusive civic engagement to address critical issues and create stronger connections among residents, businesses, and nonprofit and government leaders.
Files’ service on city council wrapped up earlier this year, following two consecutive terms that included two one-year terms as mayor.
Files said she began becoming active when she joined city council nine years ago, growing more involved from there.
While Files doesn’t have as much involvement anymore as she would like to, she still has considerable interest in the work.
“There are trail links that I’d like to see accomplished,” Files said.
“They don’t quite connect, and I’d like to see them linked for the health and safety of our community. People biking or walking could go in a loop, instead of a disconnected trail. They would be better off.”
Files believes more connected trails would encourage people to be more active for their health.
She also would like to see more growth and housing downtown.
“I’d like the downtown community to continue to grow,” Files said.
“The city is trying to get more housing, trying to get stores to put apartments up on top. There’s a segment of our community who would like to live downtown so they can walk to the grocery store or where they want to go.”
For Files, Montrose is more than just a district, it’s her home.
Files said the town has been her family home for 139 years.
“I can remember Main Street back in the ‘50s when it was a lot different,” Files reflected. “Watching the changes and growth, the historic differences, has been special. We need to have both. Both are important to a healthy community.”
Files said although receiving the award was an honor, it belonged to the community.
“Thank you to the Montrose community for having supported me. It’s an honor to have received this,” she said.
