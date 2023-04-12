Tina Peters

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the state Capitol for an event called the “Colorado Election Truth Rally,” organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline)

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was sentenced to four months home detention with an ankle monitor Monday in a misdemeanor obstruction case.

Peters initially faced up to six months in jail after her March conviction for obstructing government operations. Mesa County Court Judge Bruce R. Raaum also gave Peters 120 hours of community service and a $750 fine, according to the Mesa County public affairs manager. The Daily Sentinel reported the sentence was stayed pending an appeal.



