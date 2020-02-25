Ouray’s city administrator, who has a lengthy background in law enforcement, is resigning to run for Ouray County sheriff, as recall efforts against the current top lawman there move ahead.
Justin Perry, who was previously police chief in Ouray, and who before that worked with the Montrose Police Department, resigned as city administrator in a Feb. 18 letter he shared Monday with the Montrose Daily Press.
Perry’s final day as administrator will be March 27.
“I have a great love and appreciation for this city, the staff and the citizens of Ouray. My entire career in both law enforcement and in city administration has been dedicated to the people I serve,” Perry said in the letter.
“In light of recent changes with the city and possible future changes with the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office, I believe I can more effectively serve the citizens of Ouray County as sheriff and will be dedicating all time, effort and energies toward a campaign for that position, either this year or in the next general sheriff election.”
Perry said Monday he is waiting until petitions to place a recall question on a ballot this year have been certified before making additional statements.
Ouray County Sheriff Lance FitzGerald is facing a DUI case from last November and also has come under criticism for an incident at his Loveland hotel room during a January County Sheriffs of Colorado Association conference.
Last November, FitzGerald and his girlfriend had been out drinking, but fought in the vehicle on their way to his home, court documents say. His girlfriend, Jamie Johnson, allegedly struck FitzGerald during the argument, leading FitzGerald to call in a domestic violence complaint.
The deputy who responded to FitzGerald’s home found FitzGerald intoxicated and said in an arrest affidavit that Johnson reported he had been the one driving home.
After conferring with Undersheriff Ted Wolfe, the deputy returned and arrested FitzGerald on suspicion of DUI. FitzGerald reportedly told the deputy he had been drinking in the interim. By the time a breath test was conducted, FitzGerald reportedly blew a 0.133, well above the legal limit for driving, but the degree to which he may have been intoxicated at the time he was driving is not clear.
A plea hearing in the case is set for March 19. Johnson’s case is set for court March 5.
In January, FitzGerald and Johnson stayed together in the hotel as he attended the sheriffs’ conference. Dispatch logs showed both had called 911 on each other; police found both had been drinking and closed the incident as a verbal disturbance.
But both political parties in Ouray County decided it was time to remove FitzGerald and formed a recall committee. They said they lack confidence that FitzGerald can uphold his elected duties, and began circulating petitions. If sufficient, verified signatures are gathered, there will be a ballot question asking voters to recall the sheriff.
“We are moving right ahead with it,” said recall committee member Bob Larson on Monday. “There have been over 900 unofficial signatures collected. We’ll have all of those put together by March 20 in notarized form to present to the county clerk for her review.”
Recall backers need at least 768 valid signatures to get a recall question on the ballot.
“We’re over that and continue to gather additional ones, just to show support for this whole effort,” Larson said.
If enough valid signatures to trigger a recall question are gathered, potential sheriff candidates can then begin collecting petition signatures themselves, to be added to the ballot as candidates. If prospective candidates secure enough valid signatures, their names would go on the ballot along with the recall question.
That means Ouray County voters would be deciding whether to recall FitzGerald and also voting on his possible replacement as a separate question.
Larson said two others besides Perry have expressed an interest, but have not commented publicly.
