The federal court will hear former Montrose County Road and Bridge employee Johnathan Goodman’s claims the county retaliated against him for exercising his free speech rights.
Goodman’s suit is tentatively set for a five-day trial beginning Aug. 29, 2022. His attorneys have advised the court, however, that another case of theirs is set for trial the same time. Goodman’s case could therefore be reset.
Goodman claims Montrose County commissioners Sue Hansen, Roger Rash and Keith Caddy, as well as then-manager Ken Norris, summarily dismissed him in July 2020, one day after he called Hansen on his day off and raised concerns over spending on a bridge replacement project and the enforcement of the county’s mask mandate in place at the time.
Goodman, who had worked for road and bridge since 2016 and racked up raises and promotions, told Hansen a $750,000 bridge replacement project did not address the underlying issues; had wasted taxpayer money and that the contracts may have involved corruption.
The next work day, he was summoned to Norris’ office and terminated.
Goodman in his suit alleged the three commissioners had met, discussed his call to Hansen and then told Norris to fire him. This violated his First Amendment rights by punishing him for off-the-clock speech that did not disrupt county departments or operations, the suit contends. Further, it violated his right to petition the government for redress of grievance, Goodman’s attorney argues in his other First Amendment claim. He therefore was deprived of “due process, rights, privileges, liberties and immunities” protected by the Constitution.
Montrose County says in its response that Goodman’s claims are barred by qualified immunity because the commissioners and Norris were acting in their official, governmental capacities. As well, Colorado is an at-will employment state allowing for termination without cause — and, the filing states, Goodman was fired for being “rude and belligerent … crass … threatening” to Hansen during the phone call. The county also contends Goodman had a poor record and that, coupled with his alleged conduct during the phone call, led to his dismissal.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone