The former Olathe police officer accused of inappropriately touching an emergency dispatcher pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual contact, attempted unlawful sexual contact and harassment.
David Pearson appeared in court on the misdemeanor charges Tuesday, June 28, and was set for trial, tentatively in October.
Most misdemeanors tried before the Montrose County court can be tried in a single day; however, both Pearson’s attorney and the prosecutor wanted the trial set for more than one day.
Defense counsel acknowledged her request for a two-day trial was “unconventional,” but said the prosecution alone has 24 listed witnesses that could potentially be called, as well as “dozens of hours” of interviews. The attorney called the case file “extremely voluminous” and also said the defense will also be calling witnesses and presenting evidence.
The District Attorney’s Office not only had no objection to a two-day trial, but told Judge Ben Morris three would be needed.
Morris, who is leaving the bench effective July 2, said there is no dedicated time in the county court’s schedule this year to accommodate a three-day trial. Every county court day has a regular case docket scheduled; delaying the docketed cases just means cases would be doubled up on the next day, creating a procedural headache.
Morris, however, went ahead and set a trial for Oct. 12, 13 and 14, and directed the court clerk to seek out a senior judge on those days, who could either preside over the trial, or over the regular dockets for those days.
Pearson was cited into court last April.
He denies allegations that he touched one dispatcher despite repeated warnings about his conduct at the WestCo Dispatch Center and allegations that he also tried to inappropriately touch a female officer while on duty.
Pearson was banned from the dispatch center after complaints about the alleged conduct surfaced. The Montrose Police Department was called in to investigate. Per those reports, witnesses told MPD detectives about incidents in which Pearson made people uncomfortable and of a time he was stopped at the door and warned. A male witness reportedly forced Pearson out with his “personal bubble.”
Pearson told police he had not done what was alleged. He indicated he might have engaged in horseplay, such as grabbing people by the shoulder to tease them about being awake, according to the report obtained through a public records request.
The MPD investigation led to the complaint by a female officer in Olathe, who alleged Pearson had grabbed her leg and made an inappropriate swiping motion toward her groin.
Pearson also denies these allegations.
Pearson worked for the Olathe Police Department from 2018 to some point in 2021, but was no longer employed there by June of last year. Prior to working at the Olathe Police Department, Pearson worked for the New Mexico prison system, Ridgway State Park, San Miguel County Jail and community corrections.
At last report, he was living in another state.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.