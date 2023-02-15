A former Olathe police officer pleaded guilty on the eve of his trial date to four counts related to the treatment of women associated with the local emergency dispatch center and a fellow officer.
David Pearson, who no longer works for Olathe Police Department and now resides in Kansas, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, pleaded to attempted unlawful sexual contact over conduct toward one woman.
The stipulated agreement is for 24 months of probation as a condition of deferred judgment, which if successfully completed would spare Pearson conviction of that offense.
He also pleaded guilty to three counts of harassment against three other named victims, with sentencing open to the court.
All four offenses are misdemeanors.
Sentencing was set for April 27 and a three-day trial that had been set to start Feb. 15 was vacated.
Pearson was accused in 2021 of inappropriately touching a dispatcher at WestCO Dispatch despite repeated warnings about his conduct. An investigation led Montrose Police Department officers to an Olathe police officer, who alleged Pearson had tried to touch her while they were on duty together.
Pearson at the time denied the allegations, saying he only engaged in horseplay and jokes at the dispatch center.
The allegations surfaced in April of 2021. By June, Pearson was no longer working at OPD.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
