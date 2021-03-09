Adams State University’s football program is adding a former Olathe Pirate to its defensive lineup.
Dedrix Waterman, who graduated in 2020, signed his letter of intent to play college football at Adams State University in Alamosa on Monday. The former Pirates quarterback will play linebacker for the Grizzlies, a team in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).
As he signed, Waterman was joined by a trio of his former football coaches, as well as parents John and Bridgett Waterman, sister Dreeana and brother Xzavier.
“I’ve been playing sports since I was three years old,” Dedrix said on Monday. “Playing baseball and football everywhere. It’s helped me make friends and memories throughout the years. And I've dreamed about it for awhile. This is just one step that is leading me to that dream — playing college sports.”
Waterman received a call from the Adams State linebackers coach in mid-December, gauging the Olathe native’s interest in becoming a Grizzlie. Waterman said he had kept his eye on the university from afar since freshman year, keeping tabs due to the proximity of the school and its football program.
He spent the fall semester taking online classes with Colorado Mesa University, and quickly learned virtual learning wasn’t for him as an in-person learner. The call, then, helped kickstart his recruitment process.
“It was a very emotional day,” Waterman said on receiving the offer. “I called everybody that I could think of that helped me throughout my football and my education and my life… I was very excited and I’m happy for this opportunity.”
Waterman was a three-sport athlete at Olathe High School. He was in and out of basketball, and, as an infielder and pitcher, played baseball at a high level (his batting average was.355 his junior year, reaching base in all but four games, and he added 22 runs batted in). He didn’t get to play baseball his senior year since the spring season was scrapped following last spring’s cancellation.
Waterman played varsity football his sophomore year, and assumed the quarterback position his final two years. He quickly adopted the “iron man” football mantra as an-all around player for the Pirates. Eventually, OHS head football coach Ryan Corn said, it was clear what trait best described Waterman: grit.
“He’s one that’s always been very gritty about it,” said Corn, who coached Waterman for three years. “He’s had his goals and aspirations to play at the next level and without that grit, a lot of other kids would have hung it up and called it good, but he kept on fighting for it.”
Though Waterman says he’s much better at baseball than football, it’s the latter that sparks and fuels his passions. The team aspect — multiple players working in unison for a common goal — and building relationships and making memories are what make the sport so unique, he said.
“Football is my passion, and I have this chance now to play at the next level so I’m trying to make the most of it,” Waterman said.
His passion was evident by his year-round focus on the sport. For Waterman, there was no offseason. He was always trying to improve an aspect of his game, whether it be strength or quickness.
“More than anything it was the offseason stuff,” Corn said. “During season, he was that ideal player that you want as a coach, but offseason he worked his tail off in the weight room, worked his tail off to get faster and bigger — it’s all those things you want to see as a coach, especially for those kids that want to play at the next level.”
Waterman’s parents saw it, too. He was always in the weight room during summer, and was always asking questions. Sometimes he would ask Xzavier for his help, or ask him to join training sessions.
“When it comes to football, he never stopped playing,” Bridgett said. “It was always fun and he was always willing to put more work into it.”
It’s a work ethic he knows will continue at the collegiate level. Through the recruiting process, he visited Adams State and met the coaches, learning more about the program and its expectations. And Waterman was particularly happy to see the high quality training facilities, he said, culminating what was a successful trip to the campus.
Though he’ll be focused on improving his game, Waterman said he's excited about what lies ahead beyond football. “(I’m looking forward to) new experiences, learning about new things and figuring out how to make myself better in sports, better myself as a person and athlete and academically.”
