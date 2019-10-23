Richard Herman through counsel Monday sought to delay entering a plea to attempted inducement of child prostitution, but ultimately pleaded not guilty, after the court could not grant a continuance.
Herman, who briefly served as undersheriff of Ouray County this year, was indicted on the offense in June, as well as on a complaint of child abuse for allegedly soliciting a Montrose teenager for “sexual games.” Herman was not undersheriff at the time of the alleged offenses, which occurred on or about March 28, 2018; he was, however, employed as a deputy in Ouray County, although the reported incident did not occur when he was on shift.
Herman appeared in court Monday for entry of plea, but sought a delay in light of freshly filed suppression motions.
Herman is raising issues with the photo line-up used in the investigation, as well as the methodology law enforcement used in identifying the truck used in the alleged solicitation, defense attorney Brent Martin said.
Copies of those motions were not immediately available Monday.
According to the indictment, a 15-year-old reported the driver of a white pickup truck accosted him as he walked home from school in Montrose and after passing by several times, pulled over to offer money in exchange for sex acts. The youth fled and called 911.
Montrose police were able to obtain surveillance footage from near where the teen had reported the encounter; it showed the teen and a white truck, which the youth later identified from a screen shot.
When the police went public with information about the truck, a state trooper thought he recognized it as one Herman had, and texted him about it, the indictment says.
Herman two days later listed a GMC truck for sale online, in a listing that did not include a photograph, and later purchased a different truck, but re-registered the GMC months later, the document says.
Police later found the vehicle in Arkansas.
The teenager in January viewed a photo line-up and identified Herman as the person who had approached him.
Martin sought a delay of the plea hearing Monday so that the hearing on the suppression motions could first be held. Martin said although the alleged victim wanted the hearing to go forward, it would be “a little premature.”
If the court was not inclined to grant the continuance, he said his client would plead not guilty.
Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Vila said the alleged victim would prefer to have the matter set for trial, which District Judge Keri Yoder then did, citing the timeliness of setting a motions hearing.
The motions hearing was tentatively set for Feb. 19 of next year, with a five-day trial set to begin April 20.
