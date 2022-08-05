The building formerly known as Paonia High School is officially for sale.
The Paonia Energy Tech building, owned by Delta County School District 50 J (DCSD), was listed at $2.5 million on Monday, July 25. Marsha Brezonick of Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land is the broker representing the sale.
DCSD Superintendent Caryn Gibson noted that if sold, money from the sale will be allocated to the budget’s capital reserve fund.
“Since we have so many schools and so many aging schools, it’ll be put to good use,” Gibson said.
According to the real estate listing, the building’s several rooms with independent outside access doors “sparks the imagination toward a multi-living units concept.”
Brezonick’s listing suggests a slew of possible uses for the commercial building, including automotive, general office, lodging, manufacturing, mixed-use, office warehouse, professional/medical, restaurant, retail storefront, retail warehouse and a showroom.
Noted as well is the building’s connection to the Town of Paonia’s domestic water line, which can “typically service 6-10 single family homes.”
The district owns the publicly zoned 5.6-acre property, but due to some boundary adjustments over a year ago, just over 2.5 acres is for sale.
The future of the structure has hung in the balance for the past year as school district officials deliberated on how to move forward with the former school building.
Since Paonia and Hotchkiss high schools merged, the building located at 218 Fourth Street in Paonia has been used for various needs, such as hosting the Democratic caucus, Solar International, congressional district and house district meetings. It also served as a headquarters during the Paonia water crisis in 2019.
The building additionally housed a GED class via West Elk Mine as well as refresher training for miners, who addressed the DCSD school board in January, expressing concern on losing access to the building.
Gibson said that the district has offered the miners space at the Paonia K-8 building, formerly known as the Paonia Junior and Senior high schools.
The school houses two gyms, one of which used to be the middle school’s gym.
“It’s got bleachers in it, lots of nice space, it’s up to date, it’s got efficient heating, so we have offered that to them,” Gibson said, adding that the mining program can reach out to the district in advance to reserve gym space. “Then our kiddos can use the gym for however long they want, so we really want to continue to work with our community partners.”
For the Town of Paonia, the building’s sale offers an array of community options. Community members over the years have suggested a recreational center and an arts and performance center, while another group would like to see the building dedicated to affordable housing, according to Mary Bachran, the town’s mayor.
“The community wants it, they want it made into something beneficial for the community,” Bachran said of the sale. “There’s just no consensus as to what that is or where the funding is going to come from to buy it.”
The school district has floated around a number of ideas on how to use the building, such as converting it for teacher housing, but Gibson previously noted that the option would be costly.
“I think as a school district, we’re open to any ideas that people bring forward,” Gibson said on Friday. “So we want to work with our community as we move forward, just to figure out what’s best for the Paonia community and our schools, so we’re open to ideas.”
The school district has not yet received any offers on the building.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.