Paonia High School

One of the first public meetings on reconfiguring schools in the North Fork Valley. (Paonia High School)

 Lisa Young/Delta County Independent

The building formerly known as Paonia High School is officially for sale.

The Paonia Energy Tech building, owned by Delta County School District 50 J (DCSD), was listed at $2.5 million on Monday, July 25. Marsha Brezonick of Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land is the broker representing the sale.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

