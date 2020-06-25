The headlines and turmoil nationwide over policing prompted former paramedic Daryl James to think of ways to show local police and first responders that they are appreciated.
James, whose family members are in law enforcement fields, quickly came up with a thank-you barbecue, which starts at noon Saturday, at Olathe Town Park. Members of law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire departments and dispatchers are invited to come eat. James additionally hopes members of the surrounding communities will turn out to show support, while practicing safe social distancing and other steps to cut down the risk of COVID-19.
“My biggest thing is appreciating what they do. They put their lives on the line every day when they put on a badge to go to work,” James said. “They’re hated on. The media, a lot of times, turns things the wrong way. … They need to know they are supported, that people respect them and appreciate what they do.”
James previously worked as an EMT in Kansas City, Kansas. It gave him a taste of the risk officers and others face when they respond to calls.
“It was good knowing I was able to help people, but it was scary. It was a different experience when you had to step out of an ambulance wearing a bulletproof vest,” he said.
James moved to the area two years ago and to Olathe about a year ago. His father-in-law is with the Colorado State Patrol and his sister-in-law is a dispatcher.
“I see how it’s affecting them, what’s going on throughout the country,” James said. “I felt they needed to know our communities support them.”
The Town of Olathe is supporting James’ efforts by making Town Park and trash-disposal available.
“The parks department is glad to support the barbecue,” said Darrin Scott, parks director.
James said Harvest Community Church of Olathe is also stepping up, supplying tables, as well as kids activities, sno-cones and cotton candy. City Market and Calloway Meats have made in-kind contributions.
Residents can make a donation to offset the costs, but James said the barbecue will happen regardless.
“I’m not looking to make money or do anything for myself. I’m just trying to get everyone to come and show support for our local law enforcement and first responders,” he said.
Olathe Town Park is located on South Fifth Street in Olathe, near the fire department building. The barbecue will last until 3 p.m., or until food runs out. James will present a thank-you speech at about 1 p.m.
