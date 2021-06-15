A former Ridgway doctor whose medical license the state revoked in 2018 has agreed to no longer seek to practice medicine, as part as a federal civil settlement.
Loren D. Sherwood, formerly of Dave Sherwood Family Medicine in Ridgway, agreed to forgo the practice of medicine and to pay $21,000 in installments to resolve civil allegations that he illegally prescribed drugs without a medical license, in violation of federal law.
Sherwood’s medical license lapsed in April 2017. The state of Colorado alleged that he kept writing prescriptions for controlled substances and kept accepting people for appointments, operating his clinic on a cash-only basis, according to Colorado Medical Board and Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies documents from 2018.
The state went on to formally revoke Sherwood’s license that year, after having first suspended it. The state medical board’s inquiry panel found Sherwood had written more than 900 prescriptions for several months in 2017, after his license had expired.
The Colorado Administrative Courts entered a default judgment against Sherwood in May 2018; state records at the time said he had not responded or filed to contest the judgment.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged Sherwood violated the federal Controlled Substances Act by continuing to write prescriptions without a license and that because he “caused invalid claims for payment to be submitted to the federally funded Medicare program,” he had violated the False Claims Act.
The USAO in announcing the settlement with Sherwood on Tuesday said he had been cooperative. To resolve the case, he will pay $21,000 over time and if he does not make payments as required, he will have to pay $40,000.
Sherwood also agreed not to practice medicine again, or to seek a medical license in any state. He also agreed not to seek reinstatement of his Drug Enforcement Administration registration number. A practitioner’s DEA registration number allows him or her to prescribe controlled substances.
“Ensuring that only licensed medical professionals issue prescriptions for controlled substances is critical to protect patients,” Acting U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch said, in a provided statement. “It also helps reduce the illegal supply of opioids and other prescription drugs available for abuse.”
Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Denver Field Division Deanne Reuter in a statement thanked investigators for their work to ensure doctors and pharmacists are abiding by the laws governing prescriptions.
The Department of Health and Human Services also takes a keen interest in keeping intact the integrity of the Medicare program.
“Violating protocols that are meant to protect patients and federal health care programs can result in serious penalty that lasts indefinitely, as the outcome of this case proves,” said Curt L. Muller, special agent in charge of DHHS’ Office of Inspector General, also in a provided statement. “(The office) regards patient safety and Medicare program integrity as top priorities as we work with our law enforcement partners to detect and deter fraud.”
The DEA Denver Field Division and the OIG investigated the Sherwood matter, which Assistant US Attorney Andrea Wang handled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.