Robert “Steve” McEwin has been formally charged in an alleged investment scheme said to have bilked the Montrose County School District out of more than $230,000.

McEwin, now free on bond, was arrested last December and accused of siphoning school district money through false expenditures and misuse of district credit cards. McEwin was further accused of falsely claiming to have a doctorate, which caused the school district to pay him a higher salary.

McEwin had been placed on leave last October; he was fired the day of his arrest.

An arrest affidavit says other district employees who had been assigned to take on his duties became suspicious of expenditures made with district credit cards and contacted police.

He has since been charged formally with felony-3 theft of $100,000 — $1 million and with use of a forged academic record, a class-1 misdemeanor, according to Montrose Combined Court records.

McEwin’s next court date is Feb. 18. At it, he could ask to be set for a preliminary hearing.

