Former Telluride Express owners fight third-party complaint filed after age-discrimination suit

The former owners of Telluride Express say they should not be brought into litigation between the shuttle company and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
ATS Enterprises, the shuttle company’s former owner, said in a recent court filing that the current owners, Chasing The Sun/San Juan Mountain Ventures, violated a previous settlement agreement between the two entities, in which Chasing The Sun and related parties entered a covenant not to sue.
ATS is asking the U.S. District to throw out Chasing The Sun’s attempt to add it as a third-party to the EEOC’s age-discrimination suit.
The age-discrimination claim was filed earlier this year, on behalf of Chester Webber, who was refused a job as a driver in 2015, at age 79, even though he was qualified.
Telluride Express, which at the time was not under Chasing The Sun ownership, cited its insurance carrier’s rules, which barred people Webber’s age from operating transport vehicles.
Webber filed charges through the EEOC in 2015; the complaint was investigated in 2019 and the agency then proceeded with a lawsuit alleging violations of the federal Age Discrimination Act.
Chasing The Sun/San Juan Mountain Ventures denied responsibility, saying the claim arose from the conduct of another party and that the statute of limitations may prohibit the EEOC claim, which further “fails due to business necessity.”
Chasing The Sun/San Juan Mountain Ventures in June filed a third-party complaint, accusing ATS of breach and contract and fraud. The filing contends ATS had warranted there were no charges or investigations pending at the time Chasing The Sun/San Juan Mountain Ventures acquired Telluride Express through a series of transactions in 2017.
But ATS in its Aug. 12 motion for the third-party complaint to be stricken outright, or severed from the EEOC action, pointed to a 2018 settlement agreement that settled a lawsuit between it and Chasing The Sun.
According to the motion, that suit alleged Chasing The Sun and related parties breached the purchase agreement through nonpayment and fraud inducement.
Under the settlement, the action was dismissed, but the dismissal was under conditions that are binding on not just CTS, but other entities, including the Ogilvie Family Limited Partnership. (Landon Ogilvie is the principal owner of Telluride Express and related entities.)
The settlement agreement included a provision under which the Ogilvie entities released “all potential claims against ATS, ‘known or unknown … arising out of, or relating to the claims that were or could have been asserted in the litigation,’” the motion to strike the third-party action in the EEOC case says.
The settlement agreement in the 2018 state-level Montrose District Court case includes provisions under which the Ogilvie entities agreed to indemnify ATS if any of the entities breached the covenant not to sue.
Because the covenant also allows ATS to countersue over breaches, it “would be forced to counterclaim against the Ogilvie entities in this case if the third-party complaint is allowed to proceed,” ATS attorney Ryan Callahan wrote.
He said that when the settlement agreement was reached in 2018, Telluride Express was actively defending against Webber’s complaint, as shown by a letter responding to the EEOC charge about nine months prior to its settlement agreement with ATS.
Thus, Webber’s claims fall under the release of claims to which Telluride Express agreed in settling with ATS, the Aug. 12 filing says.
State contract law and ATS’ potential counterclaim against Telluride Express would “overly complicate” the EEOC’s age-discrimination suit. Further, the action Telluride Express is now bringing against ATS has no effect on EEOC’s main action against the shuttle company, the motion to strike also says.
“ATS has no ownership interest in Telluride Express and the EEOC does not have any claims against ATS,” the filing says.
Webber’s claim can be addressed without ATS, and the U.S. District Court lacks jurisdiction for what is asserted in the third-party complaint, ATS also argues.
“ATS will be unduly prejudiced by the third-party complaint. Telluride Express is flouting the terms of the (2018) settlement agreement by instituting its third-party claims against ATS, in this case, in violation of the covenant not to sue, and ATS is entitled to counterclaim against Telluride Express and other Ogilvie entities as a result,” the motion says.
“ATS should be provided the benefit of its home venue and jurisdiction at the state court level to adjudicate purely contractual state law claims against Telluride Express.”
The EEOC can only recover damages from the employing entity, which is not ATS. Although Webber’s charge alleges improper hiring practices in 2015, ATS was not established with the Colorado Secretary of State until April of 2017, the entity’s attorney also said.
Allowing the third-party complaint to proceed would “convolute” the EEOC’s rather straightforward action, with other, complex claims that should be settled in state court if they proceed, per the motion.
The U.S. District Court should therefore strike the third-party complaint or, at minimum, sever it from the EEOC action, Callahan wrote.
