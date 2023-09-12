230909-news-forum

(Courtesy photo)

Maybe you want to be one of the first to ride the first escalator in Montrose County or maybe you just want to see what a $40 million terminal expansion looks like. 

Either way you won't want to miss The Forum's September 13th, 8 a.m. tour at the Montrose County Airport Terminal.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?