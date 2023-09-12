Maybe you want to be one of the first to ride the first escalator in Montrose County or maybe you just want to see what a $40 million terminal expansion looks like.
Either way you won't want to miss The Forum's September 13th, 8 a.m.tour at the Montrose County Airport Terminal.
Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ), which served over 460,000 passengers in 2022 (an increase of 20 percent from 2021),
Doubled the size of the terminal from 40,000 square feet to 75,000 square feet;
Installed four additional ticket counters;
Added six passenger gates on the ground level with two additional passenger gates and two new passenger loading bridges on a new concourse level;
Built larger, improved baggage handling areas;
Included a bar venue, two restaurants and additional electronic charging stations;
Provided approximately 1,300 parking spaces in total; and
Is currently working towards a signalized intersection.
Big improvements.
Come see for yourself as Airport General Manager Lloyd Arnold leads a grand tour of the new terminal expansion — and you can even ride the escalator!
The Forum is scheduled for Wednesday at the Montrose County Airport Terminal, from 8 - 9 a.m.
In order to avoid a parking fee, please:park in the gravel area to the south of the construction trailers; walk to the terminal; and meet and take a seat by the original fireplace (beyond the ticket counters).
