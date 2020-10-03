Foster agency forges path in Montrose

Katie Galvan’s journey into the foster care system started about 15 years ago with a spare bedroom and an open heart.
“You hear the horror stories about abuse in foster care. If you say the words ‘foster care’ or ‘foster parent,’ you get kind of a negative connotation on it,” Galvan said. But despite the perceptions and myths, Galvan and her husband were committed to helping.
“I knew if I and my husband did it, at least we knew we were doing things for the right reasons and the kids we took in, at least they would be safe. … We kind of felt called to do it from a young age,” she said.
The Galvans began certification in Mesa County while trying to get a young family member into their care. They certified through WhimSpire, a foster placement agency. And now, Galvan has taken one more step by becoming the site manager for Hope and Home’s new Montrose division. She and her husband are also certified through Hope and Home.
Hope and Home is a child placement agency based in Colorado Springs, with offices in Alamosa and Denver in addition to the new Montrose office. Galvan is working to recruit more foster families in Montrose County, where she and local Health and Human Services officials see an ongoing need.
An introductory launch will be held from 2 — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Remington’s at The Bridges (2500 Bridges Circle, Montrose). Because of the sensitive nature of discussion topics, only adults will be admitted. RSVP at bit.ly/hh-westernslope.
The need for foster homes fluctuates, Montrose County Adult & Child Protective Services Program Manager Stephanie Holsinger said, and COVID-19 restrictions, which kept kids out of school, led to fewer reports of kids in need. However, in August, the county had 48 kids in out-of-home placements and as of Sept. 24, there were 46.
“It’s hard to find a pattern with how many kiddos need (a home) at any one time. We can have one family that has six kids that have to be removed. A lot of times, sibling groups are very hard to place together,” Holsinger said.
Holsinger stressed that HHS’ goal is to keep families together, or to reunite them as soon as it is possible to do so safely; removal is not the default option.
“Our No. 1 goal is to keep families together or reunify them when the department has to remove a child because the safety factor is too great that it cannot be eliminated through what we call safety plans, or front-loading services,” Holsinger said.
In instances when children must be removed, there is a higher success rate if the child can remain in his or her community and school of origin.
“That’s why it’s crucial to have foster homes here in our community or on the West End. That just accelerates the ability to be successful,” she said.
Child placement agencies are helpful, said Holsinger, who added she is happy to have Hope and Home added to the current roster of agencies, which include WhimSpire, Ariel Clinical Services and Top of the Trail. Such agencies are state-regulated.
“We are very excited to have a new agency coming to town,” she said. “It’s crucial. It’s so vital to the work that we do, because they (placement agencies) have such an unbiased (approach). They can be a case manager for the family that is separate from child welfare. We’re here and we try to support the foster families, but our main focus is the child and parents.”
Galvan also said there is a need for homes that can take multiple siblings, as well as older children.
“There’s a huge need, especially with sibling groups and older kids. There are kids out there who need someone to rely on,” she said.
“… Whether there are homes or not, there are going to be kids. Whether those homes are available in Montrose or those children are having to be sent out of the county, or are a sibling group and are separated, those kids are going to go somewhere regardless.
“As a community, I think it’s important to step up and take care of our children. To have foster homes waiting for children, rather than children waiting for foster homes is, I think, a huge necessity.”
Hope and Home is a nondenominational Christian charity that trains and supports foster families who want to help children who have been removed from their own homes. The agency grew out of concerns among church group members who did not like the way they saw some foster children being treated.
Although the organization is faith-based, it does not preclude foster parents because of religion, Galvan said.
“We are a Christian-based agency, not that that ever disqualifies anybody based on religion. We don’t make that a necessity. That’s just kind of where our heart is and what we believe our guidelines are in caring for children,” she said.
“I think Hope and Home will be the missing link, if you will, or building block of pulling people into fostering. We do things so differently. To me, when my husband and I were going through them, it was revolutionary how they do things.”
Hope and Home works to pull in community support. Galvan recounted the agency’s swing set project, through which teams took donated swing sets and put them up for foster families.
“It provides the opportunity for the public to get involved, rather than just saying ‘Here, take a child,’ but it also provides support for that foster family to know they’re not alone in this,” Galvan said. “ … I believe through experience that Hope and Home’s approach and emphasis on community and support makes all the difference.”
Anyone can apply to be a foster parent; marital status is not a factor. The process is involved, however, and entails a background investigation, drug testing, fingerprinting and an intensive home study.
“We just have to make sure if they’re (kids) being removed from an unsafe place that we’re putting them someplace safe,” Holsinger said.
Myths abound, including that older children will be destructive; that foster parents have to be married and both partners employed full-time, or, conversely, that if you are a foster parent, you cannot work. But Montrose County’s foster homes include those of single people, married couples and unmarried couples.
“It’s all across the board. Most of our foster parents work. Some don’t. It’s fine, too,” Holsinger said.
Galvan urged people who think they are not qualified to offer a foster home to think again. “It’s really open to whoever has a heart,” she said.
At the Sunday launch, Hope and Home team members will be sharing stories and providing program information.
“I think it will be a great opportunity to learn what the needs are and how people can help, whether that’s through fostering or being support in some way,” Galvan said.
She spoke of the family member who entered foster care and how it took her nearly a year to have him placed in her home.
“Had we not been there, it could have been our very own family that would have been separated, and who knows where,” Galvan said.
“ … There’s such a huge need for people who care and have that heart for children.”
For more information about fostering in Montrose County, visit montrosecounty.net and select “County Offices,” then “Human Services.” From there, click “Foster & Adoption Information” under the Child Services tab.
For more information about Hope and Home, visit hopeandhome.org.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
