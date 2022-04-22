Foster Farms working with state in wake of avian flu, quarantine

The flu strain that prompted the euthanasia of 60,000 birds locally is highly contagious and has affected millions of birds nationwide, a spokesman for Foster Farms said Friday.
Highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu was confirmed at the Foster Farms facility in Montrose County earlier this week. The State Veterinarian’s Office announced the outbreak on April 20, although it did not identify the facility.
The same day, the state placed a wide swath of Montrose and Delta counties under quarantine because of the virus. Under it, poultry growers cannot move birds, eggs, hatching or embryonated eggs, manure feed, bodies, feathers and used poultry equipment on or off premises.
Foster Farms, which operates a commercial broiler breeder facility here, had to euthanize 60,000 birds because of confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
“Obviously, this is something we greatly regret,” Foster Farms Vice President of Communications Ira Brill said on Friday, April 22. “We maintain very strong biosecurity procedures, but this particular strain is very, very viral. It’s quite unfortunate this happened.”
The State Veterinarian’s Office learned of a mortality event at the facility on April 15. Testing confirmed the virus on April 19 and the 60,000 birds at Foster Farms had to be put down to contain the spread.
“This is a national problem,” Brill said, referring to HPAI, which by his estimate has affected 25 million birds nationwide.
The virus is quickly lethal to infected birds, which die within days and the mortality rate falls between 90 to 100%.
“This thing still isn’t over for the country and we’re just trying to work as closely as we can with the USDA APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) to curtail any further spread,” Brill said.
Foster Farms has very strict measures in place at all facilities, he said. These include constant cleaning, limiting traffic into the facilities and frequent testing when flocks are shipped.
“This far, this has been the only area where we’ve had issues. This particular strain, as I understand it, is very viral and spreads very rapidly,” Brill said.
“We’ve taken as many steps as we can to limit an occurrence, but this is a national problem and unfortunately one of our facilities in Colorado was impacted.”
Poultry producers in Montrose and Delta counties will remain under the state quarantine until further notice. Poultry products in grocery stores are not affected; the flu isn’t a food safety risk and both the meat and the eggs can be safely consumed if handled and cooked properly.
Additional information was not available from the state on Friday.
The state in an earlier, separate action halted poultry sales, shows, meets and exchanges after the flu strain was found in wild fowl.
Also on April 20, the state confirmed HPAI in a mixed-species flock in La Plata County, which had been euthanized on April 17.
Poultry producers are urged to maintain biosecurity measures and to keep an eye out for signs of HPAI:
sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft‐shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea.
Bird owners can visit ag.colorado.gov/hpai for more resources and to track confirmed cases. Those who are experiencing stress or anxiety over HPAI can contact Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-494-TALK (8255) or texting TALK to 38255. Farmers and ranchers can receive a voucher for six free sessions with an ag-competent provider through the Colorado Agricultural Addiction and Mental Health Program (campforhealth.com).
Veterinarians and producers must report any suspicious disease events in poultry flocks to the State Veterinarian’s office at 303-869-9130. If it is after hours, the voicemail message will indicate which veterinarian is on call.
Those who have sick flocks or birds that have died from unknown causes can call the Colorado Avian Health Call Line at CSU, 970-297-4008.
If you find three or more dead wild birds in a specific area within a two week period or if you see live birds showing clinical signs of disease, contact CPW — in Montrose, at 970-252-6000.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.