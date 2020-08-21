Freshman Noah Richmond shot a 79 to lead the Montrose High School golf team to its fourth tournament win of the 2020 season at Battlement Mesa Golf Course near Parachute, Colo., Thursday. In five starts, the Indian golfers have four wins and one tie.
Tournament scores were higher than in previous wins, said coach Steve Skiff, citing how the course had been “set up long with the pins tucked in difficult spots.” In contrast to the smoky skies that have filled Montrose and the Grand Junction areas of late from the forest fires, Thursday’s play was “pleasant,” Skiff said. “We weren’t bothered by the smoke.”
The Indians totaled a 242 score, 10 shots ahead of Aspen. Fruita Monument came in third with a 258 total. Nick Pevny of Aspen was the tournament’s medalist, shooting a three-under par 69. “It was an awesome score,” added Skiff, given the way the course had been set up.
In addition to Richmond’s 79, sophomore Jake Legg carded an 80. Jordan Jennings turned in an 83. Rocco Manuel (87) and Klay Martinez (99) rounded out the MHS scoring.
“I’m really proud of Noah. He played so well,” said Skiff. “I was proud of the team today, they kept grinding and played tough.” Twelve teams competed in the tournament.
Montrose’s next tournament will be in Cortez at the Conquistador Golf Course Thursday, Aug. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.