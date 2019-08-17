Back in 2015, River Valley Family Health Center CEO Jeremy Carroll started a process that had the chance to change how healthcare was done in Montrose.
The idea was to make more accessible health care resources: a drive-thru pharmacy, dental office, an increase in behavioral and substance abuse services and allowing more patients to be treated within a bigger River Valley Family Health Center building.
“A patient can see us for anything,” Carroll said. “... They don’t have to come here for primary care if they don’t need that service. We’re happy to serve whatever that patient’s need at that time.”
After years of raising money, writing grant applications and working with various communities, Carroll and the rest of the River Valley staff have seen this building materialize. The facility will open its doors to the public Tuesday at 1010 Rio Grande Ave.
“Tuesday’s going to be exciting because we’re going to be able to see our first patient,” Carroll said.
Construction began in the fall last year during a large groundbreaking ceremony. At that time, city, county and state officials lauded the facility as a way to battle healthcare shortage concerns found in Montrose and the surrounding areas.
Carroll said River Valley provides full portion care. The staff can give preventative care for mental, behavioral and oral health; all of which can be associated together, Carroll said.
“Those definitely are linked to both (mental and behavioral health),” he said. “So you’ve got to look at the whole body.”
River Valley last year moved its Montrose location to a temporary building at 5 Hillcrest Plaza Way. That site will close once the new building is up and running, but River Valley’s Delta and Olathe locations will remain open.
This new facility is quite bigger than the one currently on Hillcrest. Carroll said the temporary Montrose site is over 3,000 square feet while the new location is around 11,000.
Carroll estimated the added room means 3,300 more patients can be treated.
The larger space also means River Valley can have more exam rooms, behavioral health suites, pharmacy and a dental office, Carroll said.
This will be the first time the healthcare facility has offered dental care. It currently does have such offerings at its Olathe and Delta locations.
The dental office is planned to start up in early September, according to Carroll.
The pharmacy will be River Valley’s first at any location. Carroll said it’s a 340B pharmacy, which means patients get their medications at a discounted rate.
It will open on Aug. 27 as the facility is currently waiting on certain items, said Carroll.
He also said the leadup to seeing such a project come to fruition has been thrilling and “a relief.”
“We were able to raise the funds with great community and foundation support,” Carroll said. “... I’m excited for our staff. They have been cramped inside a small space. Now they’re going to be able to spread out and have those additional resources.”
River Valley always accepts new patients and offers sliding scale fees for income-eligible individuals. The Olathe location is at 308 Main St.; 970-323-6141. The Delta location is 107 W. 11th St.; 970-874-8981.
The Montrose site will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The pharmacy’s hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Additionally, River Valley Family Health Center will host a grand opening event, Minute To Win It, from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Montrose location.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
