Montrose fireworks show and parade
The Independence Day parade and fireworks show will happen again Sunday, July 4. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Montrose, and the fireworks display will kick off at dusk from atop Sunset Mesa.
Celebrate in Mountain Village
Red White and Blues runs July 3-5 in Mountain Village. Fun lasts from 11 a.m. to sundown each day and features circus and carnival attractions as well as live music and more.
Telluride festivities
Telluride will have its annual Fourth of July Parade on Colorado Avenue (Main Street) at 11 a.m. followed by the Firemen’s Fourth of July BBQ at Telluride Town Park. A fireworks display will take place at sundown, hosted by the Telluride Volunteer Fire Department.
Ouray show scaled down
The City of Ouray will have a scaled-down version of its Fourth of July fireworks, according to the Ouray County Plaindealer. It’s planned for Sunday at dusk.
Gunnison balloons and more
The annual Fourth of July balloon launch will take place at 6 a.m. in Jorgensen Park in Gunnison followed by a 5K fun run and 1K kids run at 11 a.m. from Jorgensen Park. Live music starts at 1 p.m. And there will be free stand-up paddleboard rentals for Pac Man Pond. The fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
