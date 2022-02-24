The Fox Theater is implementing an age-restriction policy following months of disruptive behavior issues from teenage patrons, the venue’s owners announced on Tuesday.
The policy, which is in place indefinitely and starts this Friday, applies to patrons 15 and younger, who are now required to show proof of a government-issued or school ID, as well as be accompanied by an adult 21 or older, to attend evening showings after 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The owners decided on the age policy after researching age-restriction rules at other venues and their recent experiences.
The decision stems from months of reported incidents at the venue of teenagers disrupting showings and yelling obscenities at patrons and staff.
The issue reached a boiling point during an evening showing last Friday when a pair of teenage patrons, among a group of eight or nine, stood on their seats, threw popcorn at another group of teens and cursed at other members in the crowd.
Teens who have been kicked out of showings — who number up to 10 per weekend — have “slammed doors and called staff names” as they leave the venue, Fox Theater co-owner Misty Hunter said, and the venue’s toilets, sinks and light fixtures have been vandalized in recent months.
Hunter added situations where teens 15 and younger who are on their phones and walk in and out of the auditorium repeatedly and speak during the film have ramped up since the venue reopened following a brief closure during the pandemic.
Customer complaints to staff have also been prominent.
“These are not isolated incidents. It’s weekend after weekend after weekend of unruly behavior from large groups in this age group,” Hunter said. “We have to take a stand. Our patrons, staff and building shouldn’t have to go through this.”
The venue has increased its staff for weekend evening showings to help monitor potential disruption, but the move has made little impact and it is not feasible to have a staff member in every auditorium for the entire length of a feature.
“They’ll shape up when there’s an employee in the auditorium, but the second that employee’s gone, they start up again,” Hunter said.
There have been no reported issues during showings on Wednesday, Thursday or weekend matinees, Hunter said. The policy is subject to change, but will only apply to Friday and Saturday evenings for the foreseeable future.
Venue staff are also reviewing policy implementation. Hunter expects a staff member could check IDs ahead of time to keep lines from building.
The policy is expected to mostly affect teens in 10th-grade and below, though 15-year-olds who are in ninth-grade and don’t have a 10th-grade ID can receive admittance by providing proof of a student ID and birth certificate.
Hunter said it’s “heartbreaking” to potentially disappoint affected patrons, but the decision was made to “protect venue attendees and staff.”
“At some point you have to think of the overall picture and make sure that all of your customers are happy,” Hunter said. “If they’re constantly being disrupted, and we have to keep ejecting people, it doesn’t make for a pleasant environment and our ultimate goal is to have a positive, family-friendly movie-going experience.”
The Fox currently offers matinee showings on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and evening showings Wednesday through Sunday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press