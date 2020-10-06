The Fox Theater in Montrose on Tuesday announced on Facebook it will temporarily close its doors after a number of movie studios moved the release of new films to 2021.
“We have decided to conserve our resources and open up again at a more favorable time. This decision is in line with what many other theaters, including large chain owned theaters, are doing to survive during this difficult time. We look forward to seeing our customers again soon,” the theater said in a written statement.
The move follows the decisions made by larger theater chains in the United States. Regal Cinemas (subsidiary of Cineworld Group), announced on Monday it will shut down all 536 Regal theaters in the U.S. — the closure is expected to impact 40,000 theater employees across the nation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the movie industry as patrons remain wary of returning to watch films on the big screen. Theaters are also left with little to no new releases as studios continue to push back films to spring and fall of 2021.
The Fox Theater had reopened in late August, just a few weeks before Warner Bros’ released its new film, “Tenet,” which has been one of the few new films to be released since March. The local theater had been playing older titles to make up for the lack of new features.
Two of the nation's larger theater chains, Cinemark and AMC, announced there are no plans to close during the pandemic.
