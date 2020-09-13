Essay winners

Tessa Berry of Fruita Monument High School receives an award from FRA Colorado West Branch 244 Essay Chairman Richard Reno. (Courtesy photo/Chuck Watkins)

By Staff report

FRA Colorado West Branch 244 presented first place awards to local students in the community for their submissions in the annual FRA sponsored Americanism/Patriotism essay content.

Awards were presented to the winners at their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Essay Chairman Richard Reno and Co-Chairman Charles “Bud” Johnson presented the awards to the following students:

• 12 grade: Tessa Berry, Fruita Monument High School

• 8th grade: Lisa Azevedo, Centennial Middle School, Montrose

• 7th grade: Konnor Zehniser, Grand Junction

Each winner received a $50 check. The entries were forwarded to the West Coast Region Americanism/Patriotism committee for judging at the regional level.

The contest is open to all 7th through 12th grade students. For more information, contact Reno at 970-241-5000.

