•Frazzetta influential in school programs for two decades
•Received Humanitarian Award for volunteerism
•Award to benefit MCSD health services
By Lauren Brant
Gayle Frazzetta, a family medicine doctor at Montrose Memorial Hospital who has been in practice for 25 years, was recognized for her volunteer medical contributions to her community this past spring. Frazzetta was the 2019 COPIC Colorado Humanitarian Award recipient.
“In receiving that award, I was very honored and humbled to receive it,” Frazzetta said.
She was presented her award at COPIC’s annual dinner in Denver. On March 4, Frazzetta was recognized at Colorado’s State Capitol, where she was introduced by Rep. Marc Catlin (R-Montrose) on the floor of the house before the Colorado General Assembly for her exceptional volunteerism and as the recipient of the 2019 award. She also received a Colorado flag from Catlin.
“It was a great honor to have that opportunity as well and to have a tour of the capitol as part of this award,” she said. “In general, the public is not necessarily allowed in that chamber actually. Since I was getting this special award, I was allowed to be in the chamber and receive the award. It was actually a really incredible experience.”
Frazzetta also received congratulations from numerous representatives while on the floor.
The annual award recognizes a physician in Colorado who has gone above the scope of her practice to volunteer and make a difference in her community. According to the COPIC website, within the nomination form, Frazzetta was described as a “crusader for physical education, sports and health awareness.”
The nomination goes on to describe her involvement in multiple efforts important to the health of the community over the past two decades.
“She’s a very enthusiastic family practice physician who is active in the community and has also been innovative,” Dr. Michael Benziger said. “She’s a New York transplant; she’s very energetic and very confident but also very compassionate and very, very caring.”
As part of the prestigious award, Frazzetta received a $10,000 award to be given to the health-related nonprofit of the recipient’s choice. Frazzetta chose the San Juan Healthcare Foundation to receive the $10,000 donation to support health services in the Montrose County School District.
Frazzetta has been involved in a sexuality and contraceptive education program for youth in the community for the past 20 years. From that, she helped begin a puberty education program. To complete the spectrum, she is working with MCSD to implement an emotional and relational learning program.
“To really make that spectrum complete is essentially emotional and relational learning,” she said. “That is where I will be donating the $10,000 that has come with this award to the school district so they can get that in place.”
The program will focus on mental wellness to teach youth how to be nice in the sandbox and coping with emotions.
“I think if we do a better job early on, that would be for kids in elementary school, I think if we do a better job of that, the downstream effect of that is potentially less bullying, less suicide, less challenging relationships if you will in the long-term,” Frazzetta said. “I think the most acute difference would be less bullying.”
The MCSD board of education will take action on the donation at the Sept. 8 regular board meeting.
After learning Frazzetta received the humanitarian award along with a cash donation back to the community, Benziger said, “That’s going to be $10,000 that comes into our community because of the efforts of Gayle Frazzetta over the many years she has been here. The credit goes to Gayle for ongoing, enthusiastic support of our community and specific programs that relate to the health predominantly of our children and students.”
After Frazzetta graduated from the Colorado University Family Practice Residence at Rose Hospital, she moved to Montrose and began to orchestrate lasting changes to improve the community. To start, she opened her private practice in August 1998, which remains active today.
She created the Physician’s Health and Wellness Committee, which served as a medical advisory board for MCSD. This board helped to initiate changes to improve the school lunch program, complying with state nutrition guidelines, improve food access and implement a “recess before lunch” program to improve consumption and decrease food waste. Her background in Nutrition Sciences helped Frazzetta improve nutrition and address childhood obesity.
Frazzetta also played a pivotal role in the school district’s reproductive health education program for students in fifth through ninth grades.
“Recognizing the importance of puberty education and seeing a need, she was able to pull together key players in the community and the district to improve education in this area,” the Montrose Memorial Hospital release reads. “Additionally, she serves an important role in contraception education — not just at the schools, but also in the community with her free community lectures on puberty, sexuality and contraception.”
Roughly 10 years ago, Frazzetta championed a concussion protocol for the district, which is now a standard element in the district’s athletic policy.
Aside from her work with MCSD, Frazzetta has also been consulted by the Delta County School District for leadership on guiding their implementation of state guidelines on comprehensive sexuality education.
She serves as the medical supervisor for the districts’ athletic trainers who oversee all school-related concussions and their return to play.
Frazzetta also served in a leadership role in local youth activities including as a coach and booster club president in addition to serving on multiple hospital and community boards. She is an active member of the Curecanti Medical Society, which fosters opportunities for local students pursuing healthcare related studies by offering scholarships for $5,000 annually.
“I’ve been recognized locally for various things and to have it all sort of summed up under one big umbrella is really a great honor,” Frazzetta said. “It really marks two decades of contributing to the Montrose community.”
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
