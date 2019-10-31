A town favorite returns for the 25th year this Thanksgiving, when Montrose Community Dinners Inc. brings back its Thanksgiving Friends Celebration — a free dinner, for one and all.
The meal is Nov. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at Friendship Hall, as has been the case for the past several years. Many of the staples from years past will return to the annual event — such as a kids activity room, trooping of the colors, musical entertainment and, naturally, turkey with all the trimmings. As always, people can sign up in advance to have a turkey meal with all the trimmings delivered to them.
But there are a few new twists, the dinner board’s president, Amethyst Roth, said.
The dinner is incorporating more volunteerism by students. In addition to the NJRTOC running the kids’ activities room and Montrose High School soccer team members pitching in with meal deliveries, this year, a student (selected by the choir teacher) will sing the National Anthem and photography club members will be capturing images of the annual gathering.
“We’re trying to integrate more with the students, have them help as much as they can. It’s been an important part of our story, making this happen every year,” said Roth.
This year, too, the organizers are rolling out their first attempt to manage food waste. Diners will be asked to leave their plates on the table, so that volunteers will be able to separate food waste from trash and recycle as much as possible.
The tableware and plates are still plastic and styrofoam and plastic bags are used in deliveries, but the board is working to phase out such materials over time.
“We do see that as being important in our journey. We’re starting to work that way, little by little,” Roth said.
For the trial run at recycling food waste, the dinner board needs farmers who may be interested in the waste for their pigs or chickens to come by after the dinner to pick it up. Interested parties can call 970-318-6724.
That’s the same number people interested in volunteering for the meal can call, although they are strongly encouraged to check out time slots and sign up by using the website, montrosecommunitydinners.com.
Roth really needs volunteers to step forward. The meal comes together every year because community members donate their time to making it happen.
“We’ve only got about 60 or 70 volunteers right now, so we still have a ton of volunteer spots available,” Roth said.
It usually takes 200 or more volunteers to pull off a Thanksgiving dinner that typically serves about 2,000 people, from all backgrounds. Volunteers jobs include prep work, meal service, table service, the pie table, clean-up, or home deliveries, to name just a few capacities in which people are needed to serve.
Again, please use the website to sign up, unless access to the internet is an issue. In that event, call 970-318-6724.
Other ways the community can help is by contributing turkeys and fully cooked pies (or other desserts) to the cause, or even cash to help purchase supplies and cover other costs.
Because of the ovens volunteer chef John Lindh uses, the turkeys need to be between about 14 and 16 pounds.
Pies and desserts can be delivered the week of Thanksgiving; again, please bring baked pies, because the ovens will be occupied by roasting turkeys and volunteers will not be able to bake pastries onsite. Please also bring pies and desserts in disposable containers, because it is not possible to return glassware.
Those who need a meal and cannot make it to Friendship Hall on Thanksgiving can also sign up online, if possible, or call 970-318-6759.
People can even consider a longer-term commitment on the dinner board, which meets off and on during the year, but every week in November leading up to Thanksgiving. Call Roth for more details at 970-417-5096.
This Thanksgiving continues a tradition that initially launched in a somewhat different form, in 1980, under the United Presbyterian Church of Montrose.
According to Montrose Community Dinners’ website, the annual meal was under the auspices of the Association of Montrose Churches until 1994, when the Montrose Chamber of Commerce Red Coats assumed responsibility and moved the event to Friendship Hall at the county fairgrounds, added entertainment elements and established the Thanksgiving feed as it is now known 25 years later. The yearly “Thanksgiving Friends” meal incorporated in 1996 to become Montrose Community Dinners.
“Our mission statement is about facilitating community by serving the dinner. That remains the same at the end of the day,” Roth said.
“We just want to feed as many people as we can and have them come in on Thanksgiving Day and feel like they are surrounded by community.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to reconnect with a large part of our community.”
