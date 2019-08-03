In celebration of Colorado Day, and the 143rd birthday of the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers free entry to all 41 state parks on Monday, Aug. 5.
Although the state recognizes this annual holiday on the first of the month, state parks celebrate the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of August.
In addition to free entrance Monday, CPW is offering all active-duty military and veterans free entrance to state parks during the entire month of August.
All eligible military members may pick up their hangtag and pass beginning Aug. 1. Proof of service must be presented at any CPW office or state park to enjoy one of the agency’s military benefits.
All military personnel honorably discharged, discharged under honorable conditions, or with general discharge, as well as active duty, reservist and National Guard personnel are eligible to obtain a military hang-tag pass valid for free admission during the month of August.
To obtain your pass at any CPW office or park, please bring one of the following for staff to confirm:
• Active, retired or veteran military identification cards,
• DD Form 2,
• DD Form 2765,
• DD214 with the discharge annotated “honorable”, “under honorable conditions,” or “general,”
• Veterans Affairs medical card,
• A current and valid Colorado Driver’s License or state-issued identification card with the word “Veteran” printed on it as specified in 42-2-303 (5)(a), C.R.S.
NOTE: A military seal on a driver’s license does not satisfy the requirement for military ID for this pass.
Once eligibility is confirmed, the military hang-tag pass is issued to the service member. The hang-tag pass is valid when hung from the rear-view mirror of a service member occupied vehicle, and admits all passengers of that vehicle.
Although park entrance fees are waived for veterans and active-duty personnel in the month of August, activities such as fishing and camping still require a valid license or reservation.
