Fresh haircuts: Salons are among businesses preparing to reopen April 27

Open signs will begin flashing in some businesses around town next week after Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday the transition to the “Safer-at-Home” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic state plan.
That news brought a smile to Erin Liles’ face. Liles, the owner of Salon Polished in Montrose, who has used the coronavirus closure as an opportunity to revamp the salon with fresh paint and floral graphics.
“I think people just want to feel refreshed and this was an opportunity for us to get in and get some things done. We are taking full advantage of it,” she said.
They will be able to offer clients haircuts, hair colors, eyebrow waxes and microblading.
“I am excited for this to happen, but at the same time, we need to make sure we are in compliance,” she said.
One of the most challenging pieces to staying compliant as a hairstylist is as a healing facility. The staff will typically hug clients at the end of appointments. They can’t do that because of COVID-19.
“We’re really close to all of our clients, and we hug after every service,” Liles said. “For some people, this environment is the only place they have physical touch."
During the past several weeks, Liles said the state closure impacted the business’ finances but provided an opportunity for the staff and clients to develop relationships.
“The only income was opening a curbside business for products,” she said. “But, a positive side of having no income is when you look at the new opportunity to see our team on Zoom and staying in touch with our clients’ lives because that built positive relationships.”
As the Salon Polished staff looks forward to seeing clients next week, customers can expect some changes to the experience. When employees and customers enter the building, they will complete a COVID-19 screening sheet where they have to fill out their temperatures and how they feel. Likes said it’s a precaution and a documentation method to reduce unnecessary potential exposure to the virus.
The coffee bar will also be removed from the waiting area, there will be touchless sanitizer stations and staff will wear masks and gloves. Customers will also be required to wear masks during their appointment.
“We will provide disposable masks to clients for colors,” Liles said.
Salon Polished will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. as hair stylers rotate between three five-hour shifts. That schedule will allow five stylists to serve five clients within the salon at a time.
“It will be very different, but everyone has been really great working together through this process,” she said. “It is going to be definitely a new normal for us.”
Salon Polished will reopen on Monday, April 27 for appointments. On Wednesday, the Salon Polished team will meet to take a before after picture to share on social media..
“Our team is going to get together and will be taking a before picture because this is not what we look like,” Liles said. “Then, we will take an after picture, so people realize, hey, we’re exactly the same as you. We just happen to be in an industry where we’ve got it at our fingertips.”
For Chelsea Ruybalid, a master stylist at Clipped Barber Shop and Hair Salon in Montrose, reopening brings about various emotions.
As a small business owner, Ruybalid said the coronavirus-caused closure left her without income for 40 days. She also could not apply for financial support from the city nor state because she was too small. So, returning to work will relieve some of the financial stress she has felt, but she is also fearful.
“I am immune-compromised, so there was some relief and also a little bit of fear after hearing Gov. Polis’ decision,” Ruybalid said. “This is not the tip of the iceberg with this virus and going back to normal, I know there will be people, who won’t want to wear masks.”
Working alongside another stylist, Ruybalid said their business is a small space, but it’s big enough where their work stations are 10 feet apart. That allows both stylists to work simultaneously.
Ruybalid said she will wear a mask and gloves during each appointment, changing gloves after a client.
“We are scheduling by appointment only,” she said. “Our doors will be locked, so we will let you in and out for your appointment,” she said.
They are offering haircuts and hair colors for their clients, but no waxing until further notice.
When clients arrive for their appointments, Ruybalid asks them for patience as she works around the masks.
“I’m taking this so seriously for their safety and my safety,” she said. “I’m asking them for patience while we navigate this new situation.”
Should someone begin to feel ill, she asks that they call to reschedule their appointment. She is also not seeing any clients under the age of 3 for safety purposes.
Haircuts are scheduled for every 30 minutes and cost $20. Hair colors pricing begins at $55. The salon’s hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ruybalid said clients can also inquire about evening appointments. Appointments are available, so clients are encouraged to contact Ruybalid at 970-778-1476. Clients are asked to wear their own masks to their appointments.
Hair salons, dental offices, tattoo shops, real estate one-on-one showings, and childcare facilities are businesses included in the governor’s list of businesses that can operate under certain guidelines during phase 2.
With the current stay-at-home order ending later this week, Polis discussed that while the stay-at-home order does not need to be extended, the public needs to continue a variety of long-term social distancing measures.
