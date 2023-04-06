Fresh moratorium pauses county special use permits for solar, RV parks and campgrounds

Montrose County Assistant Attorney Joe Gaffney presents the power generation, campground and RV-use moratorium to county commissioners on April 5. (Screenshot)

New special use permit applications for power generation, campgrounds and RV park uses are stayed for now in Montrose County.

Commissioners approved the pause by resolution Wednesday, extending a previous moratorium on power generation uses, thereby giving staff more time to develop more specific zoning regulations. It also buys time to address what the resolution calls a “surge” in applications for special use permits for campgrounds or RV parks in wildfire prone areas.



