Fresh moratorium pauses county special use permits for solar, RV parks and campgrounds

New special use permit applications for power generation, campgrounds and RV park uses are stayed for now in Montrose County.
Commissioners approved the pause by resolution Wednesday, extending a previous moratorium on power generation uses, thereby giving staff more time to develop more specific zoning regulations. It also buys time to address what the resolution calls a “surge” in applications for special use permits for campgrounds or RV parks in wildfire prone areas.
The moratorium is for an additional 18 months, or sooner, if zoning regulations are updated before then.
The Montrose County Master Plan, a guiding document for growth, was last updated in 2010. This document does not specifically address solar energy use or recreational uses such as campground and RV parks, as they are defined by zoning regulations.
“Power generation” is defined in those regulations as solar energy facilities and is an allowed use in areas zoned for general agriculture — provided a special use permit is obtained.
“The power generation, the focus of that is the solar energy generation,” Montrose County Assistant Attorney Joe Gaffney said Wednesday. A moratorium on special use permits for power generation, passed last year, was due to expire April 19.
Commissioners in passing the initial moratorium Oct. 19, 2022, said they had unanswered questions when it came to using ag-zoned land for power generation, particularly solar. That same month, Enel Energy held an open house in Montrose, seeking feedback on a large-scale solar project it was hoping to build on Falcon Road.
Commissioners in approving the first moratorium said they wanted to establish the best locations for those types of uses, as well as define terms, conditions and standards before receiving applications for solar and similar special use permits. At the time, the planning commission was directed to address power generation facilities as a possible amendment or revision to the master plan, plus to provide recommendations to revise zoning regulations.
“The purpose of that moratorium was to enact zoning regulations to provide some standards for those uses, since they were fairly novel for our area and seem to be increasing in popularity,” Gaffney said Wednesday. “Unfortunately, my understanding is, we did not quite get to a resolution there, so we need another moratorium in order to allow further time for discussion and adoption of those standards and regulations.”
Because Wednesday’s was the second moratorium on the same issue as before, a public hearing was held as required; however, it drew no public comments.
Campground and RV park uses also are allowed in general ag zoning with a special use permit, the resolution notes. The county is cautious, however.
“Additionally, the major concern with the campgrounds and RV parks is we’ve been having a lot more requests recently for those items in areas where wildfire is a real danger,” Gaffney said.
“Until we can get some standards put into place to mitigate those dangers, it’s my understanding we don’t want to allow any of those uses yet, until we can get to that point, especially considering what’s been happening around the state in recent years and the region.”
The resolution directs the BOCC-appointed Montrose County Planning Commission to address power generation facilities as before, and to do the same for campgrounds and RV parks.
The fresh moratorium does not apply to things like solar panels or renewable energy components on private homes, or to power generation in the industrial district to the extent that those uses are already uses by right. Neither does it apply to an RV park in general commercial or industrial districts, to the extent that those are uses by right.
Without further comment, Montrose County Commissioners Sue Hansen, Keith Caddy and Roger Rash unanimously approved the 18-month moratorium on new applications for the designated special uses.
