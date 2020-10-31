They’ve been derided as pests and made the objects of superstition — particularly tempting this time of year — but make no mistake: bats are beneficial. That’s why the state is part of a national program to gather data that can help manage the species in the face of threats.
“In Colorado, the big importance is they’re insect eaters. They’re big insect eaters,” said Tina Jackson, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Species Conservation coordinator.
In the San Luis Valley, at the right time of year, an estimated 250,000 bats fly out at night and eat agricultural pests. Bats in metro Denver are also snacking on insects, including nuisance miller moths.
“It’s important for human comfort, as well as agricultural production,” Jackson said. “They’re just an important party of the ecosystem.”
Other mammals prey on bats, so they are also a food source for other animals.
“They are in the middle of the food chain. They eat the insects and bigger things eat them,” Jackson said.
Bats, by coming and going into caves and other roost sites, also bring in (or leave) resources for creatures that do not leave such areas, some of which have uses for bat excrement.
In other parts of the world, bats are important pollinators for fruits, figs and other things that grow.
“They are a unique mammal. They are the only true flying mammal,” Jackson said, acknowledging some people are not aware that bats are indeed mammals, which give birth to live young. A pregnant bat carries around a fetus that grows to about a third of her size.
“That’s pretty remarkable, given that the rest of us can’t even fly,” Jackson said.
CPW is, with other land-management agencies in Colorado, helping collect data for the North American Bat Monitoring Program, or NABat. Bats on the continent are threatened by dwindling and fragmenting habitat, white-nose syndrome (a fungal disease that kills bats, but which so far has not been found in Colorado), wind energy development and climate change, according to NABat literature.
The program is intended as a “statistically robust and standardized monitoring program to assess the status and trends of bat populations across North America.” The project aims to provide information natural resource managers need to spot the early signs of population decline and estimate extinction risks. It focuses on the 47 species of bats found in the United States and Canada and over time, integration with a monitoring program in Mexico.
The project uses grid cells, or sampling areas, where monitoring is conducted using such tools as acoustic surveys and winter hibernation counts.
There are 65 such grids in Colorado and CPW is the lead on 50 of them, including sites in Montrose. Jackson coordinates this work at an agency level for CPW.
“What it’s telling us in the immediate is whether or not a bat flew by that detector. It’s kind of an occupancy survey,” she said. “One of the things that is difficult is getting at how many bats flew by the detector.”
Because bat calls, like bird calls, are highly distinctive, when a detector records the calls, researchers can tell which species was flying by — but cannot necessarily tell how many of that species did so. There may be 100 calls, but those may have all come from a single, vocal bat. Biologists can, however, determine occupancy across the state, and, over time, changes in occupancy and use that to guide management decisions.
“We know there are bats in this part of the state, but this will give us a much better handle on occupancy,” CPW spokesman Joe Lewandowski said.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic changed researchers’ strategies and they are not going into caves or handling bats directly. Instead, work was done by acoustic monitoring. Although the novel coronavirus has not been found in bats, it is not known whether humans can spread it to them, and researchers don’t want to take that risk.
Also because of COVID-19, this year, monitoring for white nose syndrome was done by collecting guano from roosts, instead of by netting bats and swabbing them.
One need not be a researcher to help keep the state’s bat population healthy.
To help bats, avoid spraying insecticides, erect a “bat house” (visit batweek.org and click the “Take Action” button for info), don’t disturb a bat on the ground or in a roost, respect cave closures and, critically, mind your cats.
“Keeping pet housecats inside is really important,” Jackson said.
Cats prey on bats, but bats can also bite cats, transmitting rabies to Fluffy, who then is doomed. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to accurately test a cat that shows signs of rabies, the animal must be euthanized and decapitated for laboratory analysis.)
Bats also face threats like wind energy development.
“We all love green energy, but understand that we need to responsibly build that kind of thing,” Jackson said.
“The biggest thing is just to learn about them,” she also said.
“They’re one of those creatures that gets a bit of a bad reputation. They instill a bit of fear and they’re tied with spooky things; that’s why we talk about them this time of year. Learning more about bats and the neat things about them will help.”
For more information about bats, visit cpw.state.co.us/batweek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.