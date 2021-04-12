Friends mourn man who was hit and killed on Townsend

Friends and acquaintances of a Montrose man who died, along with his dog, after a vehicle struck them Saturday night remember a helpful man who was also a standout skateboarder.
Christopher Impson, 43, was on foot with his beloved dog Lucy late Saturday, when a 20-year-old driver allegedly struck them in the 16400 block of South Townsend Avenue.
The man driving reported to the scene after the crash and has been identified, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. He did not identify the driver. The investigation is not complete and it is not known whether any citations will be issued.
Friends of Impson set up a Go Fund Me account to help his family pay for funeral expenses. The Go Fund Me page says Impson was crossing the street when he was hit by a truck.
“I’ve known him my whole life, pretty much,” friend and fundraiser administrator Nikki Paz said. “He’s been battling a lot of demons, but when we were kids, he was one of the most awesome skateboarders here in Montrose. He got a lot of kids into skateboarding. They totally looked up to him.”
Paz said Impson had lived in Texas for a time before returning here about a year or so ago. She learned of his death through her son.
Impson had been a guest at the Montrose Lighthouse overnight shelter in the past, its manager Henry Guerra said.
“He was a good person and he was always willing to help his fellow man,” Guerra said, recounting how Impson often spoke of Lucy. “He loved his animal, took great care. It’s a tragedy that we lost someone,” he said, adding that Impson is now in heaven.
“… I believe he would not want us to feel sad, but happy, because he’s always enjoyed life.”
The Montrose County Coroner’s Office publicly identified Impson on Monday. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results.
The crash caused several blocks of South Townsend Avenue to be closed to traffic Saturday night, as police and the Colorado State Patrol investigated.
“These situations are always tragedies for everyone involved and the families of those injured and killed,” Hall said. “We are thankful for the Colorado State Patrol, which assists in these investigations, lending their technical expertise to these critical cases.”
To contribute to Impson’s funeral expenses, visit https://tinyurl.com/chrisimpsonfund to be redirected to the Go Fund Me page.
“His parents are struggling. You shouldn’t have to worry about how you’re going to lay your son to rest,” Paz said, in explaining why she set up the page.
“I feel really bad for his mother and father. That’s horrible. I don’t know how something like this happens. It’s just crazy,” she said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
