Montrose is continuing to provide support to refugees of the war in Ukraine.

Friends of Ukraine is preparing to welcome its first Ukrainian refugee family in early January, but it won’t be the first time that members have helped refugee families.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?