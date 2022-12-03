Montrose is continuing to provide support to refugees of the war in Ukraine.
Friends of Ukraine is preparing to welcome its first Ukrainian refugee family in early January, but it won’t be the first time that members have helped refugee families.
Friends of Ukraine’s purpose is to provide immediate and substantial welcome and support for Ukrainian refugees, according to Michelle Prentice-Leslie, co-founder of the new initiative.
Friends was created by Prentice-Leslie and Neonila Martyniuk, an American-Ukrainian local resident, in October. The charitable organization is a successor to Shepherding International, a program with a long-term vision for helping employ refugees.
The co-founder also has decades of experience under her belt when it comes to helping incoming refugees.
“Neonila and I are a really good team because she is a Ukrainian-American, speaks fluent Ukrainian and she spent 24 years there,” Prentice-Leslie said. “And I have a nearly 40 years background of welcoming refugee families from all over the world, so with her language and my experience with refugees, we’re able to cover a lot of ground so to speak.”
Prentice-Leslie said sponsors and volunteers participating in the group were concerned about providing immediate and substantial support to Ukrainian refugees, which prompted them to form the organization.
The organization is couched under First Presbyterian Church, which acts as the fiduciary agent for organization. A fiduciary agent is a requirement for sponsoring a Ukrainian refugee in the U.S., per President Joe Biden’s “Uniting for Ukraine” program launched in April.
While a number of the people in the sponsor circle are from the church, Prentice-Leslie said program participation is not specific to the church.
“They’re (sponsors and volunteers) independent in the community and they coalesced around the Ukraine issue,” she added.
There are roughly 12 sponsors participating in Friends of Ukraine, and up to 40 volunteers ready to help provide support.
Sponsoring a refugee family is a long, involved process, Prentice-Leslie said.
The group first had to apply for sponsorship through the United States Customs and Immigration Service. Once the application is vetted on the federal level, Friends of Ukraine will then be matched with housing. From there, the refugee family conducts a phone interview to determine if Montrose is the right fit for them.
In her decades of working with refugees, Prentice-Leslie noted the vast differences in current endeavors to help Ukrainian refugees.
Overall, most refugees are not Caucasian or of the same religion, she pointed out.
“Ukrainians have the advantage, socially and politically of being white, and mostly Christian, and so they’re getting a very, very big welcome from America compared to other refugee groups,” she said.
Leslie-Prentice has helped refugees from multiple countries, including Ethiopia, Sudan, Iraq, Iran and Mexico.
“Of course, they’ve never had this kind of reception.”
As a new organization, Friends of Ukraine seeks to raise funds to help fund and sponsor refugees for the next two years.
Costs to support a refugee are significant: A sponsor is responsible for assisting with housing, food, transportation, medical, education, driver’s license, translation and daily needs.
“Our first goal is to get them safely into a home or housing situation where they can feel safe,” Prentice-Leslie said. “Then they help them learn to get their driver’s license and start on their work permit process, both of which take time, and then to get them employed.”
Friends of Ukraine haven’t yet planned any fundraisers, but encourage donations as they host awareness events.
“We just want to promote the idea that the war is going on, because it’s not in the news very much,” Prentice-Leslie continued. “But it’s going on every day and it’s horrific for every warrior.”
Friends of Ukraine have a holiday tree at Montrose Center for the Arts’ month-long “Treetastic!” event, where people can leave donations under an organization’s tree and pay for tokens to leave in ballot boxes at their favorite one.
The organization is also hosting “U.P. with Ukraine,” an informational and promotional program where Ukrainian local Natalia Kovaliv will provide testimony of her time in Ukraine. The event takes place at 3 p.m. Dec. 10, at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave.
For more information, contact Prentice-Leslie at leslie732m@gmail.com
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.