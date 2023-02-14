CO newsline boebert frisch

Adam Frisch reaches over to shake the hand of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-CD3, following their debate Saturday evening Sept. 10, 2022, during Club 20 Western Colorado Candidate Debates held at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. 

 (William Woody for Colorado Newsline)

Adam Frisch will again seek to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District.

The Aspen businessman, who came within a whisker of defeating the Silt Republican in 2022, launched his campaign with a Feb. 14 announcement and was to hold an in-person announcement in Pueblo the morning of Feb. 15.



