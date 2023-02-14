Adam Frisch reaches over to shake the hand of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-CD3, following their debate Saturday evening Sept. 10, 2022, during Club 20 Western Colorado Candidate Debates held at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Adam Frisch will again seek to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District.
The Aspen businessman, who came within a whisker of defeating the Silt Republican in 2022, launched his campaign with a Feb. 14 announcement and was to hold an in-person announcement in Pueblo the morning of Feb. 15.
“It was the honor of a lifetime building a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters who rejected Boebert’s extremism with their vote in 2022. But our work in CO-3 is not done,” Frisch said in the announcement.
“November’s election results show us that Boebert is weak and will be defeated, which is why I have decided to launch my 2024 congressional campaign. Despite her near-loss in a district that favored Republicans by 9 points, Boebert has only doubled-down on her divisive antics, attention-seeking, and angertainment that does nothing to benefit the people of Southern and Western Colorado.”
In his announcement, Frisch pledged to work with the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus “to find solutions and deliver results for the families, businesses and communities in this district.”
Frisch initially led Boebert going into the 2022 congressional election, but the results shifted, ultimately putting Boebert in the lead. The margin of victory was narrow enough to require a mandatory recount, but the recount did not shift the ultimate result that saw Boebert retain her seat. She handily carried Montrose County with about 63% of the vote.
The National Republican Central Committee responded to word of Frisch’s run Feb. 14 with a statement blasting him as “a wealthy career politician” and “wolf in sheep’s clothing” who is too cozy with President Joe Biden’s energy agenda.
“For years Democrats like Aspen Adam Frisch have attacked Colorado’s oil and gas industry. Frisch’s far-left campaign is dead on arrival,” NRCC spokesperson Delanie Bomar said.
Frisch’s campaign deferred interview requests until later this week, after his Pueblo announcement.
Frisch will not be the only Democrat seeking his party’s nomination for CD3.
Debby Burnett, a Gunnison veterinarian and rancher, has also filed paperwork to run for the seat. The Daily Press will be speaking with her later this week, as well.
