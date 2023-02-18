Frisch makes fresh bid for CD3 seat, calling 2022 results proof of viability

Adam Frisch on Feb. 17. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Adam Frisch is starting early.

The Aspen businessman, who last year lost a tight race against incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, recently announced his second bid for 3rd Congressional District seat as a Democrat. The numbers, he said, add up, despite the heavily Republican-tilted district. The 2022 race was so tight that it triggered a mandatory recount and Frisch finished second to Boebert, R-Silt, by only 546 votes.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

