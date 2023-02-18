Frisch makes fresh bid for CD3 seat, calling 2022 results proof of viability

Adam Frisch is starting early.
The Aspen businessman, who last year lost a tight race against incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, recently announced his second bid for 3rd Congressional District seat as a Democrat. The numbers, he said, add up, despite the heavily Republican-tilted district. The 2022 race was so tight that it triggered a mandatory recount and Frisch finished second to Boebert, R-Silt, by only 546 votes.
Frisch is looking to again secure votes from unaffiliated electors, along with Democrats who did not vote last time, or Republicans who left the ballot blank because they didn’t think their vote would matter. There are enough of those voters — and plenty of them are fed up, he said.
“If we’d lost by 9 points, I would have hung up my hat for the rest of my life. I’m not one of these people who keeps on running and running,” Frisch said Friday, Feb. 17.
“There’s two reasons we decided to run again. One is we obviously proved I’m a viable candidate, even in a district that doesn’t lean that way. It’s more of a pro-normal party coalition that I would like to build, I need to build, and it’s who I am. The red/blue conversation doesn’t work.”
Second, as he traveled the district and spent time at gatherings such of such organizations as the Citizens of the West Dinner at the state stock show, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, and Rural Voices of Colorado, he encountered “a big belief” from diverse people that Boebert’s main supporters are disappointed in her continuing “this anger-tainment circus atmosphere of yelling and screaming on television and sending out a fundraising email a couple minutes later,” Frisch said.
Boebert’s backers during the 2022 campaign painted Frisch as “Aspen Adam,” and the National Republican Congressional Committee met his recent announcement of a fresh bid by criticizing him as an out of touch “career politician” who parroted Republican talking points to paper over “far-left views.”
Frisch on Friday said Boebert is squandering her opportunity to help the district via her Natural Resource Committee assignment. “All you hear is her excitement to be on this Oversight Committee with Marjorie Taylor Green and Jim Jordan, chasing ghosts and goblins. We still have a drought. We still have rural healthcare costs,” he said.
Frisch said if Boebert were focused on her job, she would pay more attention to the current Farm Bill than the Oversight Committee.
“At least she’s spending some time on water and energy, which is important, but so is ranching and farming and she’s abandoned that to focus on the ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Committee,” he said.
“ … It’s Colorado water, Colorado energy, Colorado jobs. If you’re not focused on those things, I don’t think you’re really doing your job,” Frisch said.
So, what would he do? Frisch touched on energy policy.
“My overall view is when you have a president who is begging Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for help, which we’ve been doing, you need to have one type of domestic energy production policy and when you’re not begging bad actors on the international stage, you can have a different one,” he said.
“But there is a simple math question that a good amount of the Democratic Party misses. The transition is happening. We obviously have a climate crisis. But there is a certain amount of energy that is consumed by the United States.”
He said energy consumption dropped during COVID during the shutdown, but there is still a base level of power that is needed.
“It’s great that Colorado produces the cleanest hydro and solar and wind, but it’s also great that Colorado produces the cleanest natural gas and coal,” Frisch said.
Transitioning over time is good he added, but Frisch sees a need to be realistic: safe, reliable and cost-effective energy is critical. “I’m pretty sure the BTU (British Thermal Unit) produced of natural gas in Colorado is a lot better than it being produced in China, Venezuela and UAE.”
The U.S. needs regulatory reform in “epic proportions,” given estimates that the current regulatory process for approving power transmission lines to deliver solar energy would take 80 years, Frisch said. It will take more transmission lines than we have to deliver solar, hydro and wind-produced energy, he said.
When it comes to where energy production could take place, Frisch’s personal “first tier” are locations where energy companies have been previously active, then to turn to land that’s been approved by the government, sought by producers, but not yet tapped. After, the country could look to other lands that haven’t started that process.
“That would be my focus,” Frisch said. “Let’s go back to where we’ve already been and second, back to where it’s been approved and then we can have a conversation, knowing it’s a 10-year process,” also while keeping communities safe.
If CD3 elects a Democrat in 2024, that person would either be in the minority party or, at best, part of a small Democratic majority, depending on overall results. Frisch does not expect seismic shifts and pledged to join the Problem Solving Caucus, composed, he said, of Democrats and Republicans focused on commonsense legislation.
“There’s enough of them that they should be able to have a say” in driving that legislation, Frisch said.
“ … Whether the House is a little bit D or a little bit R, it’s not going to change my desire to be there or what I’m going to focus on for the district. … I want bills to get signed and I want to work on them.”
The job is to represent the district, as he sees it. “Individuals, families and businesses send a lot of money to D.C. in taxes and I think it’s a shame there’s not a representative trying to figure out how to get as much of that money back, reinvest it in the community and in the district,” Frisch said.
That money is going somewhere, he added: “I think CD3 has been orphaned when it comes to seeing some of that taxation that goes to D.C. not get back and reinvested in the communities.”
Frisch acknowledged starting his campaign a bit before the traditional summer go-time.
The NRCC in blasting his candidacy just months after falling short in 2022 characterized Frisch as being in a hurry to lose again.
Frisch said he decided in January to make a second bid for the seat and then the question became when to actually launch the campaign.
“I try to be sincere and authentic and I think that resonates with a lot of people. I was running out of authenticity when people were asking if I would run again and I was hemming and hawing,” he said, so he decided on February.
Since his announcement, Frisch has amassed a half-million dollar war chest, including 12,300 individual donations, according to campaign information.
He’s also attracted at least one competitor for the Democratic nomination, Gunnison veterinarian Debby Burnett.
“I think she’s a great mom, a great veterinarian, and she obviously loves her country and district. I wish her and anyone else the best of luck, whether they run as a Democrat or a Republican. I take my hat off to everybody,” Frisch said.