After about two years in business, Froggy’s Tacos will shutter in a few weeks, the victim, its owner said, of too steep of a drop in customers since the pandemic hit.
“I’ve been trying to hang on for the last six months. I thought it was going to get better, but it hasn’t,” owner Allen Frigetto said Friday. “I just don’t get enough people in here. I’m going to have to shut it down. It’s costing $3,000 to $4,000 per month to put keys in the door.”
When he first opened Froggy’s the future looked bright.
Frigetto, a former contractor, began considering a new venture in retirement and enquired about the space he currently leases on South Fifth Street, next door to The Coffee Trader and across the lot from Coldstone Creamery and Jimmy John’s.
Opening a taco restaurant seemed like a good bet — businesses in the neighboring spaces were doing well, and at just a stone’s throw from Montrose High School, it was a prime location to attract students on their lunch breaks.
At first, Frigetto held steady. “I wasn’t getting rich, but I was able to keep my employees working,” he said.
But since the COVID-19 virus struck and the state implemented restrictions to halt the spread, Froggy’s has had a bumpy ride.
“I couldn’t have opened at a worse time in my life,” Frigetto said. He tried changing his menu, advertising and other steps to keep the business afloat, including cutting his staff from eight to two, and working at Froggy’s every day of the week.
Frigetto also received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, to keep him going during the two months earlier this year when all restaurants had to close for dine-in. During that time, he had to offload his produce supply — then replace it when he was able to reopen.
“We thought this stuff was going to disappear. We just kept going,” Frigetto said.
Now, he can no longer do that and will lose his investment. The business itself is for sale, along with its equipment, and the space it occupies is for lease.
“I’ve just exhausted all my efforts,” Frigetto said. “ … I didn’t hit a home run. I struck out.”
Dee Coram, co-owner of The Coffee Trader, said he was sorry to see Froggy’s close.
“We hate to see any business go out of business. Allen has been there, basically, since we opened (at South Fifth Street). It’ been nice having him as a neighbor because he is a lifetime Montrose resident,” Coram said.
“Especially when somebody puts so much blood, sweat and tears into something and followed a dream of what they wanted to do. We wish him and his family all the best.”
Coram said The Coffee Trader is faring well at the location; he recently opened another shop in Gunnison and is expanding in Grand Junction.
Frigetto thanked his landlords for working with him in his situation. He also spoke of his customers, including a Delta family who had come in Friday just to dine at Froggy’s.
“One thing I’ve enjoyed is, I’m kind of a people person. I enjoy the people. You meet all kinds of them,” Frigetto said.
“I’m going to miss all the customers.”
